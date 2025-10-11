MTG x TMNT set details revealed: release date, Turtle Team-Up, Commander deck, and more

During NYCC 2025, Wizards of the Coast revealed that MTG would be receiving a TMNT set in 2026! We knew that there was a “mystery Universes Beyond” set coming, as it was teased in the original Magic: The Gathering 2026 lineup, but now we know exactly what it’s going to be: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Not focused on any specific era, the upcoming MTG set features art and references to a wide assortment of TMNT products: The original cartoon, the comics that came before it, and much more. It even features a Commander deck, and a product to bring beginners in, where they fight a “Boss deck”.
MTG x TMNT set launches in March 2026
The MTG x TMNT set launches on March 6, 2026, except the Pizza Bundle, which launches on March 27, 2026. It’s a real love letter to the decades old comic book-turned cartoon series. Naturally, this means there’s a wealth of familiar characters, and, like the Spider-Man set, several versions of the titular Ninja Turtles.
Across the Commander and Standard content, for example, I’ve seen three versions of Leonardo (Sewer Samurai, Worldly Warrior, the Balance), and an incredible alternate art of Leonardo, Sewer Samurai featuring art by co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Kevin Eastman.
We’ve also learned that this set will feature a “new” mechanic, in Sneak. It’s just Ninjutsu, but for non-Kamigawa sets. You can use the Sneak cost during combat to cheat in really large, dangerous creatures for a lower cost, and it’s going to be a blast.
All MTG x TMNT products coming in 2026
Naturally, for a Universes Beyond product like MTG x TMNT, there’s going to be lots of options for stuff to purchase. In addition to the Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, a Commander deck and various bundles, there’s also something aimed at new players, and fans of cooperative gameplay: the Turtle Team-Up box. Below are all the content offerings, and their prices:
All products and prices for TMNT set
- Play Booster: $6.99
- Collector Booster: $37.99
- Commander deck: $69.99
- Bundle: $69.99
- Pizza Bundle: $99.99
- Draft Night: $119.99
- Turtle Team-Up: $49.99
The Turtle Team-Up box is a really interesting offering, to be honest. In it, MTG x TMNT players will team up players, using specific decks, to play against a “Boss Deck”. There are several bosses already confirmed, and each has its own special power.
The Boss Deck plays one ability off the top of its deck each turn. At first you’ll fight just one boss, then two, then three. It should be a fun challenge, and a great way to introduce beginners to the game. If you’re interested in what the above products will contain, we’ve got you covered.
Play Booster (14 cards)
- 7 Commons (In 1 out of 28 Play Boosters, 1 of 20 non-foil source material cards will replace a common.)
- 2 Uncommons
- 1 Legendary Turtle card of any rarity
- 1 Wildcard of any rarity
- 1 Rare or mythic rare card
- 1 Traditional foil card of any rarity
- 1 Land card
- 1 Non-foil double-sided token
Collector Booster (15 cards)
- 5 Traditional foil commons
- 3 Traditional foil uncommons
- 1 Non-foil or surge foil TMC card
- 1 Traditional foil or surge foil basic land
- 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card
- 2 Non-foil Booster Fun or TMC cards, one of which may be surge foil
- 1 Non-foil or traditional foil source material card
- 1 Foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare card (Headliner cards appear in this slot at a low rate in Collector Boosters.)
- 1 Art card or traditional foil double-sided token
Commander Deck
- 1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck
- 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art
- 5 Traditional foil featured commanders with borderless art
- 94 Non-foil cards
- 10 Double-sided tokens or punch-out counters
- 1 Deck box
Bundles
- 9 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Boosters
- 15 Traditional foil basic lands
- 15 Non-foil basic lands
- 2 Reference cards
- 1 Traditional foil promo card
- 1 Oversized spindown life counter
- 1 Card-storage box
Pizza Bundles
- 9 Magic: The Gathering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Boosters
- 1 Magic: The Gathering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collector Booster
- 25 Non-foil pizza lands
- 5 Traditional foil pizza basic lands
- 2 Traditional foil Pizza Bundle promo cards
- 2 Reference cards
- 1 Oversized spindown life counter
- 1 Card-storage box
Draft Night
- 12 Magic: The Gathering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Boosters
- 1 Magic: The Gathering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collector Booster
- 90 Non-foil basic lands
- 10 Non-foil double-sided tokens
- 1 Draft insert
Turtle Team-Up
- 4 Magic: The Gathering Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Boosters
- 4 Themed decks (Each deck is themed around one of the four main Turtles. Each deck consists of 60 cards, including cards from TMT and TMEC.)
- 1 Enemy deck (Includes 39 cards designed exclusively for the Turtle Team-Up experience)
- 6 Punch-out counter sheets
- 4 Deck boxes
- 1 Tutorial booklet
MTG x TMNT set to feature just one Commander deck, but it’s a five-colored doozy
I was honestly expecting four Commander decks for the MTG x TMNT set, but I suppose this one’s also a very interesting setup. We don’t have the full decklist yet, but we know it’s led by Leonardo, the Balance. He’s a white creature with a five-color ability (making it a five-colored deck), and he also has the Partner – Character Select power.
That means you can use any character as his Partner commander, if they have Partner – Character Select. You can see above the other potential partners in the image above:
- Donatello, the Brains
- Michaelangelo, the Heart
- Raphael, the Muscle
- Splinter, the Mentor
There’s also an incredibly powerful card revealed, Heroes in a Half Shell, that is a legendary of all four of them. It allows you to add a +1/+1 counter to each of your Mutants, Ninjas, and/or Turtles, when they deal combat damage. You also get to draw a card as a bonus. This promises to be a very fascinating Commander deck, indeed.
