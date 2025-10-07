"Naptime for you!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1189 (Wednesday, October 8, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 8, 2025, are now out. The 1189th edition, like the earlier ones, has five interesting challenges. Players can efficiently decipher the clues tied to the puzzles if they have a great knowledge of the League of Legends champions and their numerous elements.The Quote puzzle in the 1189th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Naptime for you!&quot;Aurelion Sol, Zoe, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1189th edition (October 8, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 8, 2025, are:Classic: Aurelion SolQuote: ZoeAbility: Aphelios; Bonus: W (Phase)Emoji: DariusSplash Art: Jayce; Bonus: Zenith Games JayceThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 8, 2025, edition is Aurelion Sol. The Quote puzzle shows Zoe, a champion who is a great choice in the current Midlane meta of League of Legends.Then, the Ability puzzle has Aphelios's W ability, known as &quot;Phase.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji one includes Darius, while the Splash Art features Jayce's Zenith Games skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1188 (October 7): Soraka, Neeko, Thresh, Pyke, ShenLoLdle 1187 (October 6): Veigar, Irelia, Graves, Anivia, YuumiLoLdle 1186 (October 5): Rell, Samira, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, ZyraLoLdle 1185 (October 4): Xin Zhao, Gwen, Zilean, Ashe, VeigarLoLdle 1184 (October 3): Gangplank, Lulu, Qiyana, Sylas, SyndraLoLdle 1183 (October 2): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Heimerdinger, LuluLoLdle 1182 (October 1): Vi, Jayce, Kayn, Kled, IllaoiLoLdle 1181 (September 30): Zoe, Karthus, Samira, Warwick, OriannaLoLdle 1180 (September 29): Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, Mel, Renekton, SivirLoLdle 1179 (September 28): Tryndamere, Vel'Koz, Teemo, Senna, UrgotLoLdle 1178 (September 27): Renekton, Udyr, Rek'Sai, LeBlanc, FiddlesticksLoLdle 1177 (September 26): Varus, Braum, Gnar, Gwen, VexLoLdle 1176 (September 25): LeBlanc, Warwick, Braum, Morgana, SkarnerThe answers to the 1190th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 9, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?