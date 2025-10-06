"I like angry Yordle!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1188 (Tuesday, October 7, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 7, 2025, are now out. The 1188th edition, like the previous ones, has five interesting challenges. Players can easily decipher the clues tied to the puzzles if they have a good knowledge of the League of Legends champions and their numerous attributes.The Quote puzzle in the 1188th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;I like angry Yordle! STAB STAB! TACOS! SKAAAARL&quot;Soraka, Neeko, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1188th edition (October 7, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 7, 2025, are:Classic: SorakaQuote: NeekoAbility: Thresh; Bonus: W (Dark Passage)Emoji: PykeSplash Art: Shen; Bonus: Pulsefire ShenThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 7, 2025, edition is Soraka. The Quote puzzle is tied to Neeko, a champion who is a great choice in the current Support meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle shows Thresh's W ability, known as &quot;Dark Passage.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji one has Pyke, while the Splash Art presents Shen's Pulsefire skin.Read more: All changes in LoL patch 25.19 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1187 (October 6): Veigar, Irelia, Graves, Anivia, YuumiLoLdle 1186 (October 5): Rell, Samira, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, ZyraLoLdle 1185 (October 4): Xin Zhao, Gwen, Zilean, Ashe, VeigarLoLdle 1184 (October 3): Gangplank, Lulu, Qiyana, Sylas, SyndraLoLdle 1183 (October 2): Orianna, Akshan, K'Sante, Heimerdinger, LuluLoLdle 1182 (October 1): Vi, Jayce, Kayn, Kled, IllaoiLoLdle 1181 (September 30): Zoe, Karthus, Samira, Warwick, OriannaLoLdle 1180 (September 29): Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, Mel, Renekton, SivirLoLdle 1179 (September 28): Tryndamere, Vel'Koz, Teemo, Senna, UrgotLoLdle 1178 (September 27): Renekton, Udyr, Rek'Sai, LeBlanc, FiddlesticksLoLdle 1177 (September 26): Varus, Braum, Gnar, Gwen, VexLoLdle 1176 (September 25): LeBlanc, Warwick, Braum, Morgana, SkarnerLoLdle 1175 (September 24): Rakan, Amumu, Zyra, Teemo, AatroxThe answers to the 1189th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 8, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?