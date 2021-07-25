NBA 2K22 will reportedly allow players to become rappers

According to recent reports, NBA 2K22 will allow players to pursue "side ventures," allowing them to be role models in the fashion and music industry apart from being the best player in the league.

The NBA has been closely associated with hip-hop culture for a long time now. So much so that players like Damian Lillard, Victor Oladipo, and Aaron Gordon have successfully launched themselves into the field of hip-hop music, reiterating that a professional player can do a lot more.

Side ventures are part and parcel of modern sport. The 'sneaker culture' is yet another segment that turns athletes into style icons for their ardent followers

If the report by Hypebeast is to be believed, EA has recognized the potential of these side ventures and will be introducing them into NBA 2K22's career mode.

EA introducing some insane changes in NBA 2K22?

The report suggests that players will be able to pursue their side ventures in MyCareer mode in NBA 2K22, which will be available for the new gen consoles Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5.

This will not only allow players to get to the top of the league with their respective teams, but will also offer them a chance to pursue careers in the fashion and music industry.

NBA 2K22 will merge MyCareer with 'The City' (Image via EA Sports)

NBA 2K22 will also witness the addition of 'The City,' which will be merged with MyCareer mode to offer more vibrant and interesting storylines. From the looks of it, players will be able to indulge in the sport through the Career mode or focus on the non-basketball options that 'The City' provides, or simply do both.

Sadly, 'The City' won't be available for players accessing the game on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. However, they will be sent on a 2K cruise instead, which is basically 'The Neighborhood' aboard a luxury cruise.

EA is yet to confirm the same but from the looks of it, this is a pretty neat feature and will give a larger than life perspective to one of the most celebrated franchises in the gaming fraternity.

NBA 2K22 comes out on September 10th, 2021. Stay tuned for more updates.

