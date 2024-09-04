NBA 2K25: New York Knicks player ratings

NBA 2K25 is all set to launch officially on September 6, 2024, and New York Knicks fans can expect a balanced in-game roster with a blend of veterans and young talents. While the Knicks may not have a big bunch of superstar names, their roster is filled with players who bring specific skills to the table, making them a squad to bet for in NBA 2K25.

With two titles to their name from eight NBA Finals appearances, the New York Knicks have a long and illustrious NBA history. Their last championship-winning title, however, came 50 years ago, when they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, captained by the great Willis Reed.

As the 2024-25 season is about to commence, fans can look forward to seeing how this mix of talent performs on the NBA 2K25 virtual court as they aim to build on the legacy of this historic franchise.

New York Knicks have some amazing player ratings in NBA 2K25

Jalen Brunson receives the highest overall rating for the New York Knicks

Out of the entire New York Knicks roster, only five players made it into the top 100 player ratings in this year's game edition. Here are the official NBA 2K25 ratings of the Knicks:

Jalen Brunson (PG/SG): 93 overall Julius Randle (PF/C): 85 overall Mikal Bridges (SG/SF): 84 overall OG Anunoby (SG/SF): 84 overall Josh Hart (SF/SG): 82 overall Donte DiVincenzo (SG/PG): 80 overall Mitchell Robinson (C): 80 overall Precious Achiuwa (C/PF): 76 overall Miles McBride (PG/SG): 76 overall Cameron Payne (PG): 75 overall Chuma Okeke (PF/SF): 73 overall Jericho Sims (C): 72 overall Keita Bates-Diop (PF/SF): 72 overall Tyler Kolek (PG/SG): 70 overall Pacome Dadiet (SF/PF): 69 overall Kevin McCullar (SG/SF): 69 overall Ariel Hukporti (C/PF): 68 overall Jacob Toppin (PF): 67 overall

Jalen Brunson, of course, leads the way for the Knicks, with an overall mark of 93. He's one of only 13 players to accumulate such a tally, which accounts for numerous skill factors like scoring, defending, rebounding, and playmaking.

Brunson's ascent to a 93 overall is the result of his finest season to date, one that earned him his first invites to both the NBA All-Star Game and the All-NBA Team.

This exceptional performance allowed him to move up five points from his last season's overall of 88. His rise reflects his growing importance to the Knicks and his increasing recognition as one of the league's top talents.

Aside from their superstar, the New York Knicks have been one of the most intriguing teams to play with in NBA 2K25, thanks to their offseason moves, which added star power to their core.

These real-life adjustments have been seamlessly integrated into the game, making the Knicks an exciting team to control on the virtual court.

One of the most significant in-game moves is the Knicks' acquisition of Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. Bridges brings a versatile scoring and defending package that can be a game-changer in both MyTeam and MyNBA modes.

This concludes our article on the New York Knicks player ratings for NBA 2K25.

