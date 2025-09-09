NBA 2K26: Milwaukee Bucks player ratings 

The NBA 2K26 player ratings for the Milwaukee Bucks are now available. Many Bucks fans around the world are eager to see how their favorite superstars have been rated in the latest edition of the game. With an average team rating of 74.5 and several players capable of filling multiple positions, the franchise has a great lineup both in-game and in real life.

This article provides a list of the Milwaukee Bucks' player ratings and stats, helping you gain an early advantage in the MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and MyNBA game modes.

Complete list of all Milwaukee Bucks player ratings in NBA 2K26

With the 2025–26 NBA season on the horizon, the release of NBA 2K26 has generated a lot of buzz among basketball fans and gamers worldwide. While the title features several teams, the Milwaukee Bucks remain one of the most popular, and their players' in-game ratings reflect the team's impressive skill level.

Here's a breakdown of the Milwaukee Bucks player ratings in the newly launched NBA 2K title:

Player Position Overall Three Pointers Driving Dunks Giannis Antetokounmpo PF / C 97 52 91 Myles Turner C 83 84 65 Bobby Portis Jr. PF / C 81 80 70 Cole Anthony PG / SG 77 79 85 Gary Trent Jr. SG / SF 77 85 75 Kyle Kuzma PF / C 77 74 75 Kevin Porter Jr. PG / SG 76 78 80 Taurean Prince SF / PF 75 86 70 Ryan Rollins PG / SG 75 84 65 AJ Green SG / SF 74 86 40 Amir Coffey SF / SG 73 84 75 Gary Harris SG / SF 73 75 50 Jericho Sims C 72 26 89 Andre Jackson Jr. SF / PG 71 81 87 Thanasis Antetokounmpo PF / C 69 66 85 Chris Livingston PF / SF 69 70 80 Tyler Smith PF / SF 69 80 80 Mark Sears PG 68 79 30 Jamaree Bouyea PG / SG 67 73 45 Pete Nance PF / C 67 84 75

Following the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić (98) and Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (98), Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is the third-highest-rated player in NBA 2K26. With his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo (69) returning to the team, their on-court chemistry could offer a strategic advantage in gameplay.

Popular players such as Myles Turner (83) and Bobby Portis Jr. (81) provide solid options for controlling the center. Meanwhile, Cole Anthony (77), Gary Trent Jr. (77), and Kyle Kuzma (77) are excellent picks for your MyCAREER journey. New signing Amir Coffey (73) is another player to watch in this year’s edition of the game.

Overall, the Milwaukee Bucks have a balanced mix of youth and experience, with dependable guards and creative forwards. This makes the Wisconsin-based franchise a compelling choice in the latest NBA 2K title.

