Nefer vs Furina: Who should you pull for in Genshin Impact Luna II?

The Genshin Impact Luna II Phase I Character banners feature Nefer and Furina. Interested players can also pull for their signature weapons from the Weapon banner, Epitome Invocation. Both characters are excellent units that could help players to clear endgame modes such as Stygian Onslaught and Spiral Abyss.

Gamers may wonder whether they should pull for Nefer or Furina during the Luna II version. However, both characters fill different roles and have unique team compositions. Note that the choice also depends on the requirements of your account.

This article discusses whether you should pull for Nefer or Furina in the Genshin Impact Luna II version.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Nefer's pull value

Screenshot of Nefer in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Nefer is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user and a DPS unit focused on the Lunar-Bloom Elemental Reaction. She deals high damage numbers in her premium team compositions, which include Nahida, Kokomi, and Lauma. She needs to activate the Lunar-Bloom reaction to maximize her damage, so you must use a Hydro character in most of her teams.

Furthermore, her primary source of damage is from her special Charged Attack, which can be activated after pressing her Elemental Skill. However, to activate this special attack, you need to obtain at least one Verdant Dew stack. These stacks can be obtained when party members trigger the Lunar-Bloom Elemental Reaction.

In short, Nefer needs a Hydro character in the team to trigger the Lunar-Bloom Elemental Reaction and maximize her DPS. Furthermore, since she uses her Charged Attack most of the time, it might be hard to use Xingqiu and Yelan, since their off-field Hydro application can only be activated if the active character uses their Normal Attacks.

Thus, you can only use a few Hydro characters, such as Aino, Furina, or Kokomi, in Nefer's teams. Another essential thing to consider is that her damage drops significantly if you don't pair her with Lauma. The latter provides valuable buffs and off-field Dendro application, increasing Nefer's DPS.

Furina's pull value

Screenshot of Furina in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina, on the other hand, is a 5-star Hydro support and off-field DPS character who can be used in various team compositions. She provides excellent Hydro off-field application and damage from her Elemental Skill. She summons three creatures during this ability, and they attack nearby opponents. However, she consumes the HP of all party members while using this skill.

Furina has a second form for her Elemental Skill, and this ability can heal the active character. However, when she is in this form, she does not summon her creatures. You can switch between the two forms using her Charged Attack.

Furina's Elemental Burst is the most valuable part of her kit, since she provides a Damage buff to all characters in the party. When the HP of the party decreases or increases, she gains Fanfare stacks. Each stack increases the incoming healing bonus and the damage of all characters on the team.

Since Furina reduces the HP of all team members, it is advised to use a healer in most of her team compositions. Furthermore, she can also gain Fanfare stacks rapidly when characters in her party are healed. Thus, to maximize her buffs, you might need a healer, such as Escoffier, Xilonen, Baizhu, or Jean on her team.

Conclusion

As mentioned, the decision to pull Nefer or Furina in the Genshin Impact Luna II version will depend on your account's requirements. If you have Lauma and are looking for an excellent DPS unit, then you should pull for Nefer. She is a strong DPS unit, and pulling for her will be beneficial for accounts struggling to clear endgame content like Spiral Abyss or Stygian Onslaught.

Meanwhile, Furina is a strong Hydro sub-DPS and support who can provide valuable buffs to the whole team. She is a versatile character that can be used in a variety of team comps. If you are looking for an excellent support unit with buffing capabilities, then pulling for Furina might be the better choice.

