Nefer constellations ranked in Genshin Impact

Nefer is the new 5-star Dendro character who was released in the Genshin Impact Luna II version. Based on the promotional content revealed about her, it seems that Nefer will be a DPS character whose teams primarily revolve around the Lunar-Bloom Elemental Reaction.

Although Nefer is one of the top DPS units in the title without her constellations (cons), some may wonder if her constellations make her even better. This article ranks Nefer's constellations in Genshin Impact based on their overall value.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Best Nefer constellations to pull for in Genshin Impact

6) Constellation 5

Nefer's C5 in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Nefer's C5 might be her worst constellation, as it only increases the level of her Elemental Burst. Her Elemental Burst does not deal the Lunar-Bloom Reaction damage. However, a massive part of her damage is from the Lunar-Bloom Reaction damage, which is dealt by her Dendro clones with her special charged attack, Phantasm Performance.

Furthermore, it takes several pulls to obtain her C5. Considering the overall value of her C5, it is ranked last.

5) Constellation 4

Screenshot of Nefer's C4 in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Nefer's C4 lets her generate Verdant Dew faster and also decreases the Dendro RES of opponents while she's in the Shadow Dance state generated by her Elemental Skill. Although these buffs increase her damage by a moderate amount, it still takes several pulls to obtain her C4.

However, since it provides better buffs and takes considerably fewer pulls to obtain than her C5, her C4 is ranked a bit higher.

4) Constellation 3

Screenshot of Nefer's C3 in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The third constellation of Nefer increases the level of her Elemental Skill. The effect of her C3 increases her damage by a considerable margin. She deals high damage from her Elemental Skill, and increasing the level of this ability would also increase her DPS. This constellation also increases the damage of her special charged attack, Phantasm Performance.

Compared to her C4, it provides a higher damage boost to Nefer, and it also takes fewer pulls to obtain. Considering all these factors, her C3 is ranked higher than her C4.

3) Constellation 6

Nefer's Constellation 6 effects (Image via HoYoverse)

Nefer's C6 increases her DPS by a considerable margin, as it elevates the Lunar-Bloom reaction damage of Nefer. Furthermore, Nefer's special Charged Attacks also deal higher damage numbers with this constellation. She also deals additional instances of AoE Dendro DMG with her C6.

Although C6 increases her damage by a huge amount, it takes a large number of pulls to obtain this constellation. Since it requires more pulls to get, it is ranked third.

2) Constellation 2

Constellation 2 in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Nefer's C2 buffs one of her Passive Talents, which increases the damage of her Charged Attacks and provides her valuable EM buffs. The stack limit and duration of Veil of Falsehood are increased, which will make it easier for you to play Nefer. Furthermore, these stacks will also increase the damage of her special Charged Attacks by a considerable amount.

Nefer also gets higher EM buffs with her Passive Talent after getting her C2. This constellation is also relatively easier to get compared to most cons on this list. However, it takes a few more pulls to obtain than her C1. Considering the overall value her C2 delivers, it is ranked second.

1) Constellation 1

Nefer's C1 effects in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Nefer's C1 might be one of her best early constellations. It increases the Lunar-Bloom Reaction DMG dealt by her special Charged Attack. Her Veil of Falsehood stacks further buffs the damage dealt by her Charged Attacks.

Her C1 requires fewer pulls compared to her other constellations. Nefer also gets a high damage boost with her C1, and she should be able to clear most content in the game easily with this constellation. Thus, considering these factors, her C1 can be considered her best constellation.

