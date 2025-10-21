Genshin Impact Nefer voicelines about other characters

Nefer is a new character who was released during the Genshin Impact Luna II version. She was released during the Phase 1 banners of this version and is a DPS unit. Similar to other units in the title, she has voicelines that disclose information about various characters.

However, to unlock these voiceovers, players must complete the "An Elegy for Faded Moonlight" Archon Quest, which was also released in the Luna II version. Furthermore, you must also reach Friendship level four with her to unlock most of these voicelines.

On that note, let's take a look at Nefer's voicelines about various characters in Genshin Impact.

Nefer's Voicelines about Lauma, Flins, Jahoda, Candace, Yelan, and other characters in Genshin Impact

About Lauma

Screenshot of Lauma from Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

"Our pure and merciful Lady Moonchanter... So kind, so gentle, and full of compassion for all. It's no wonder that people are drawn to her. Even the local wildlife can't help but nuzzle up against her hand as they walk by... But don't get too close, or you might just wake up one day to find she's charmed you into embracing a whole new religion... Oh, I see... She's won you over already, hasn't she?"

From the Song of the Welkin Moon Archon Quests Acts 1 and 2, it seems that Nefer and Lauma do not trust each other. This voiceline also implies that Nefer does not trust Lauma and thinks that the Moonchanter has ulterior motives for interacting with the Traveler.

About Flins

Image of Flins in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

"It is often said that politeness is the most effective means of keeping strangers at bay. I guess that makes Mr. Flins a master of the art of social distancing. He wears his etiquette like a suit of shining armour - impeccabale, impenetrable, hiding whatever lies beneath. Don't get me wrong, I pride myself on being a tactful friend, and I know how to smile and play along. But whether Mr. Flins is a Lightkeeper or a fae, from Nod-Krai or Snezhnaya, it makes no difference to me. First and foremost, we are friends, and the foundation of friendship... is trust."

Based on this voiceline, it appears that Nefer is already aware that Flins is a Snowland Fae and is from the Snezhnaya region. However, she still seems to trust him as they are friends.

About Jahoda

Jahoda's official introduction banner (Image via HoYoverse)

"Jahoda is the most capable - and frankly, the most capable - of the Curatorium's employees. Without her, the whole place would surely grind to a halt. Yes, she can be reckless and proud, but she is also brave and kind. Some might call her immature, but I see that as a blessing. After all, once you've reached maturity in life, it's all downhill from there... heh, and I'm counting on her to run my errands for a few years yet."

Nefer praises Jahoda for being brave and kind, and states that she is the most capable employee in the Curatorium of Secrets. She also mentions that she wants to keep Jahoda as an employee in the Curatorium of Secrets for a few more years.

About Aino

Aino in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

"The robotic arm she made for Jahoda works surprisingly well, though it certainly didn't come cheap. Relax - I covered the manufacture and maintenance costs up front. Jahoda is my most valuable employee, after all - I'm not even charging interest on the repayments."

Based on this voiceline, we can infer that Nefer has fewer interactions with Aino. Even in this voiceover, she focuses more on Jahoda's robotic arms rather than speaking her thoughts about Aino.

About Dehya

Screenshot of Dehya from Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

"Word about the kind-hearted Flame-Mane reached my ears long ago. It's not every day you hear mercenaries willing to spend that kind of money on raising a child... And if the rumors are true, the power in her gauntlets has some ties to King Deshret, too... That's life in the Desert of Sumeru for you. Things that seem completely unrelated turn out to be connected by unseen threads - and then one day, when people least expect it, the tangled web of complexity bursts out into the open. Anyway, it sounds that Dehya's done pretty well for herself. I hear she managed to get hired by a nice wealthy family."

It seems like Nefer has only heard rumors about Dehya and her life in the deserts of Sumeru. However, she implies that Dehya's gauntlets might be connected to King Deshret, which could be a future plot point in Genshin Impact.

About Candace

Candace from Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

"Candace and I go way back. We met when I first arrived at Aaru Village after losing my home. She was one of the few children willing to talk to me. We did all sorts of things together - drove off wild beasts, fought off bandits, cared for those in hardship... If that's not "friendship", I'm not sure what is."

Nefer recounts her childhood and the times she used to go on various adventures with her friend, Candace. Nefer also reveals that she stayed in Aaru Village after losing her home.

About Cyno

Screenshot of Cyno (Image via HoYoverse)

"You've got to hand it to Hermanubis - he's a good judge of character. He managed to recruit someone with a very solid work ethic to do his bidding. And the General Mahamatra certainly has his work cut out for him... the Akademiya breathing down his neck on the hand, and a tireless "boss" watching his every move on the other... I honestly wonder how he manages to unwind."

Nefer also has information on Hermanubis and Cyno, as indicated by this voiceover. She praises the latter for his work ethic, yet it seems she has never met him, as she doesn't know that Cyno tries to unwind by telling jokes to other characters.

About Dori

Dori in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

"Lord Sangemah Bay is a regular business partner of mine. Besides Mora, she also brings me news from Sumeru - of insomniac students sleepwalking throughout the library, poor sools cured of Eleazar, and a Vahumana Darshan now bustling with people and showing great promise... From the sounds of it, the Akademiya is finally beginning to show some signs of life. How very heartwarming."

Nefer reveals that she frequently conducts business with Dori and mentions that she gets most of her information about Sumeru from the Lord Sangemah Bay.

About Diluc

Screenshot of Diluc from Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

"Master Diluc Ragnvindr is a key information of mine in Mondstadt. I generally refer to him by the codename "Owl". As for how we met and work together... Well, out of consideration for his privacy, I won't go into the details. What I can say is this: working with Master Diluc is always a pleasure. At the very least... he pays promptly."

Nefer reveals that she learns most information about Mondstadt from Diluc. Although she doesn't say how she met him, she mentions that he pays her quickly when they conduct business.

About Yelan

Yelan from Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

"Miss Yelan is one of the Curatorium's... No, make that the entire Northern Intelligence Network's most valued clients. Whenever she comes looking for intel, she pays up front, in cash, and in full. She never leaves me even the slightest room to cash in a favor in the future - even with the most sensitive intel, which I don't give out easily. She'll throw down twice, even three times the asking price without flinching... until I finally cave in and hand it over. People from Liyue Harbor sure know how to spend, I'll give them that. Must be nice having that kind of money..."

Based on this voiceover, we can infer that Nefer has frequently made transactions with Yelan over sensitive intel. Yelan seems to understand Nefer's intentions, as she doesn't want to owe a favor to the boss of the Curatorium of Secrets. Furthermore, it appears that Nefer might be a bit jealous of Yelan for possessing lot of money.

