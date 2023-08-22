Neural Cloud content update: New doll, banners, events, and more

Neural Cloud, a Girls' Frontline spin-off, is a quasi-idle strategy title developed by Sunborn. As a Professor, players obtain and deploy characters called Dolls in a digital world, Magrasea, to fight against Sanctifiers. This mobile gacha title will receive a server shutdown maintenance on August 22, 2023, from 18:30 to 20:30 UTC -8.

This latest update will introduce a new Doll alongside several rerun banners that feature 3-Star characters with a boosted drop rate. Players can also dive into several events and earn rewards. The latest additions include new Projections, Arma Inscripta, and more. With that said, this article delves into all upcoming content in Neural Cloud.

Neural Cloud New Doll: Zangyin

Zangyin in Neural Cloud. (Image via Sunborn)

After the server maintenance of this strategy title on August 22, 2023, a new Targeted Search - Seeker of Mysteries banner will be available until September 19, 2023. It features a new 3-Star Doll, Zangyin, with a boosted drop rate. She is a sniper-class Doll manufactured by Cyber Media.

New Neural Cloud Limited-Time Banners

Fists of Fury banner in Neural Cloud. (Image via Sunborn)

Multiple Targeted Searches and a Special Search banner will be available after the game completes the maintenance. Here's the list of Targeted and Special Search available until September 5, 2023, and the characters they feature:

Targeted Search - Fists of Fury: Features the 3-Star Doll Magnhilda with a boosted drop rate.

Features the 3-Star Doll Magnhilda with a boosted drop rate. Targeted Search - Private Bespoke: Features the 3-Star Doll Vee with an increased drop rate.

Features the 3-Star Doll Vee with an increased drop rate. Special Search: Professors can use Quartz to perform a 10 X search. The drop will guarantee at least one 3-Star Doll.

The following Targeted Search banners will go live from September 5-19, 2023:

Targeted Search - Stellar Night With You: Features the 3-Star Doll Nanaka with a boosted drop rate.

Features the 3-Star Doll Nanaka with a boosted drop rate. Targeted Search - Temptation in White: Features the 3-Star Doll Florence with an increased drop rate.

Neural Cloud new events

Labor Gift Event in Neural Cloud. (Image via Sunborn)

Players can enjoy three new limited-time events after the server maintenance, starting on different dates. Here are the details:

Limited-Time Labor Gift Event

The Labor Gift event starts on August 24 and lasts until August 31. It will reward a Labor Gift box containing random rewards, including Quartz Sand, Reconfiguration Generator, Skill Pivots, and more. Additionally, opening 10 Labor Gifts will reward one Sweeper Robot.

To receive these rewards, players must spend Keys and get labor stamps. Collecting a certain number of labor stamps will allow them to exchange for a Labor Gift box. Players must clear Rossum Sector Standard Mode Stage 1-4 to access the event of this tower-defense game.

Limited-Time Ruintop Song Event

The Ruintop Song event will start on August 29 and last until September 19. Professors will be able to play event stages of this RPG title, completing achievements and rewards to gain several prizes. The reward redemption period lasts until September 26. Players must clear Cyclopes Sector Standard Mode Stage 2-15 to play this event.

Increased X2 Drops Event

This event will be conducted from September 8-15 in this mobile gacha title. As opposed to double the number of items dropped from Resource Collection missions, players will be able to get five times more during the event.

New and rerun Neural Cloud Projections

Sweet Secrets Projection series rerun edition. (Image via Sunborn)

New Neural Cloud Projection from the Fighting Spirit Series named Frontline Blitz will be available for Zangyin. Additionally, a rerun edition of the Sweet Series outfit will be available for the following characters:

Drugged Chocolate for Florence

Addictive Affections for Vee

Pollen Pulse for De Lacey

Crisp Nursery Rhyme for Angela

The above-listed characters’ costumes will be obtainable until September 19.

Other Neural Cloud contents

Limited-time LOFT furniture set rerun edition in Neural Cloud. (Image via Sunborn)

The Girls’ Frontline Spin-off game, Neural Cloud, will also feature a rerun edition of furniture sets, new Arma Inscripta, and more in its upcoming update. Below is the list of content:

Furniture Set LOFT: The rerun edition of this furniture set will be available until September 19. It is obtainable as a reward for activating Multichannel Battle Pass and upgrading it to a certain level.

The rerun edition of this furniture set will be available until September 19. It is obtainable as a reward for activating Multichannel Battle Pass and upgrading it to a certain level. Arma Inscripta: The Doll Turing will receive a new Arma Inscripta named Call of Illumination. Professors can now enhance Turing’s Passive, Task Force Mecha-Hounds and Auto Skill, Reductional Chain.

The Doll Turing will receive a new Arma Inscripta named Call of Illumination. Professors can now enhance Turing’s Passive, Task Force Mecha-Hounds and Auto Skill, Reductional Chain. Magrasea Battle Pass: Season 11 of Magrasea Battle Pass will be available from September 4 to October 2. It features daily missions that grant Activity Points upon clearing them. Activity Points upgrade the battle pass, which provides generous rewards.

Season 11 of Magrasea Battle Pass will be available from September 4 to October 2. It features daily missions that grant Activity Points upon clearing them. Activity Points upgrade the battle pass, which provides generous rewards. Exception Protocol: It is a new mode for Exploration Protocol, which will be available to Professors clearing the Helios Sector’s Stage 3-2 in Standard Mode. Additionally, players must achieve 3500 points in Advanced and Special Protocol. The Exception Protocol will open on August 28.

Additionally, Limited-offer packages will be available at the in-game shop of this free-to-play title post-maintenance. Players can purchase Weekly Supply Vouchers, Keys packs, Summoning tickets, and more.