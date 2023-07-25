Neural Cloud Critical Cascade Event: New characters, contents, and more

Neural Cloud is receiving server maintenance on July 25, 2023, after which loads of new content will be available for fans. A few dolls will debut, some existing dolls will receive a boosted drop rate, and players can play new events after the maintenance. It will also feature a new event, Critical Cascade, which offers several rewards upon completing its stages.

Neural Cloud, a spin-off to the Girls’ Frontline, is a roguelike strategy title developed by Sunborn. The developer posted a version trailer video on the title’s official YouTube channel. It shows a sneak peek of the new characters and stages in eye-pleasing visuals.

With that being said, this article details all new content upcoming in this roguelike gacha game.

When is the Neural Cloud server maintenance starting?

Neural Cloud Critical Cascade event will start after the server maintenance on July 25, 2023. (Image via Sunborn)

Neural Cloud server maintenance will begin on July 25 from 18:30 to 19:39 UTC -8. It is a server shutdown maintenance, and players cannot log in during the period. After maintenance, Sunborn will compensate players with 150 Quartz Sand via in-game mail in this roguelike title. Below is a detailed description of the content that players will get after the server maintenance on July 25:

Critical Cascade Limited-time Event

Critical Cascade event in Neural Cloud. (Image via Sunborn)

This event comprises several stages which provide completion prizes. Players can also complete event-exclusive missions to get exclusive rewards. It includes a new furniture set, a 2-star doll Uranus, and Oasis Ops Room Background. Accessing this event requires the completion of Cyclopes Sector Standard Mode Stage 2-15. The event will go live until August 22, 2023. One must claim all earned rewards until August 29.

Additionally, Critical Countermeasure will also be available until August 22, 2023, in this mobile gacha title. Until the said date, players can complete event missions and claim completion rewards.

New Characters

3-Star Doll Hannah in Neural Cloud. (Image via Sunborn)

Two new dolls will make their debut in the Critical Cascade event of this mobile RPG title. Here are their details and how to obtain them:

3-star doll Hannah

Class: Specialist

Company: 42LAB

She will be obtainable from the limited-time Targeted Search - To Seek Enlightenment until August 15. She will receive a boosted drop rate in this banner.

2-star doll Uranus

Class: Sniper

Company: Svarog Heavy Industries

She will be obtainable from the completion rewards of the Critical Cascade Event until August 22 in this tower defense game.

In addition to new characters, some existing characters will receive a boosted drop rate. Here are the details:

3-star doll Puzzle will receive a boosted drop rate in Targeted Search - Phantasmagoric Hues until August 8.

will receive a boosted drop rate in until August 8. 3-star doll Daiyan will get an increased drop rate in Targeted Search – Melodious Tidings until August 8.

Moreover, when Special Search opens, players can acquire ten times summon for spending a Quartz. It is a one-time-only chance that drops at least one 3-star doll, available until August 1 in this Girls' Frontline spin-off.

Battle Pass and other contents

Rossum Furniture set in Neural Cloud. (Image via Sunborn)

From August 7 to September 4, 2023, Magrasea Battle Pass Season 10 will be updated with daily missions in this free-to-play title. Completing each will provide Activity Points, and upgrading the pass will reward generously.

Other contents in this latest event include the following.

Projection: A Neural Cloud Projection or costume, Vernal Chords Awakening series for Daiyan, will be available. Players must activate the Multichannel Battle Pass and upgrade it to a certain level to obtain the Projection.

A Neural Cloud Projection or costume, Vernal Chords Awakening series for Daiyan, will be available. Players must activate the Multichannel Battle Pass and upgrade it to a certain level to obtain the Projection. Furniture: A 42LAB furniture set will be available to purchase from the Supplies Shop. Additionally, the Rossum Sector furniture set will be obtainable as a reward for completing the event stages of the Critical Cascade limited-time event.

A 7-day login event, Estival Memory, will also be in effect, providing rewards such as Profile Backgroud, Avatar Frame, and more by logging in daily until August 15. The in-app store will also be updated with event-exclusive special packs available in Neural Cloud.