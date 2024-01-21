New anime-based FPS "Spectre" may become Valorant's biggest competitor

An upcoming first-person shooter from Mountaintop, called Spectre, seems to share a lot of similarities with Riot Games’ esports giant, Valorant. Although there has been no official word about the title's exact features, a few leaked gameplay clips have made it out to popular social media platforms like X and Reddit. This has created a buzz in the community, and players are now excited to explore the new title and its potential.

Valorant has consolidated its place in the esports scene, accruing a massive player base. Despite Valve’s refresh of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive into Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), the title has yet to provide a polished gameplay experience. This has made Riot’s game grow even further as it faces fewer competitors - which may soon change with Spectre.

This article will highlight the details of Mountaintop’s upcoming shooter title, Spectre.

Everything we know about Spectre so far

Apart from a thread of posts by Mountaintop on X for playtesters, the publisher has yet to announce much information about its mechanics, game modes, or competitive features. However, a few leaks have provided us with a list of things that should make it to the final release.

The first thing is that the game will likely have a total of four beginner modes - Casual, Ranked, Custom, and Tutorial. The Casual, Custom, and Tutorial modes should be available alongside the game’s official release, but the competitive playlist may take a while. This is primarily because the title needs to go through a series of stress tests where the developers can tweak the game to make it ready for ranked play.

Some dataminers were also able to dig up the presence of a unique mode called Duality. Players will reportedly be able to control two different characters in this mode, but the bodies will likely not be controllable simultaneously as it would become a very complex way to play. The leaked video shows that when a player is eliminated in Duality, they gain control of the second character.

This is one of the most unique approaches ever adopted in a first-person shooter title. This mode can easily help Spectre stand out from Valorant, which follows a more conventional round-based format.

The art style and animations seem to be inspired by Japanese origin comics called manga, which are graphic novels. This diverges Spectre from realistic shooters like CS2 and brings it closer to Valorant and Overwatch 2.

The developer team consists of various veterans who have made significant contributions to games like Counter-Strike, Apex Legends, Halo, Overwatch, Battlefield, and Valorant. The Game Director at Mountaintop, Lee Horn, announced that they want to evolve the genre and create something fresh.

The director also stated that Spectre would be released with regular community competitions as a core feature. This could potentially have enough juice to directly compete with Valorant’s Premiere system, and even provide a platform for new talents to emerge.

