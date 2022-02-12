New Apex legends emote glitch seemingly grants a buff to Wattson post season 12 update

Apex Legends' latest season is finally out and has brought many changes, both intentional and unintentional. Deliberate changes are already in their path of exploring players, while unintended changes have taken them by surprise.

Wattson is one of those legends that was not supposed to get any buff or nerf in Season 12. However, some players discovered that after using her new legendary emote, the pylon on her back completely disappeared during the animation.

Wattson has received an unintentional buff in Apex Legends post season 12 update

Season 12 has brought a lot of meta-changing updates to the game. A new character, map rework, buffs and nerfs are some of the highlighting features of the update. However, there have been some unintentional changes from the developer's end. While some have been taken care of, a few still need to be fixed.

The static defender, Wattson, was not supposed to get any buff or nerf this season. However, her latest legendary emote gave her an unintentional buff, which Respawn will take care of very soon. Some players have found out that her Pylon disappears completely when this emote is used.

lila🌸⚡HYPE WATTY!!! 🤍💛💙 @lilakeyLK

and for once it's not a nerf!

there's a visual issue with the new legendary emote: when used in a match it will remove the pylon from her model until the end of the game, effectively shrinking her silhouette permanently. [WATTSON BUG]and for once it's not a nerf!there's a visual issue with the new legendary emote: when used in a match it will remove the pylon from her model until the end of the game, effectively shrinking her silhouette permanently. [WATTSON BUG] 🔎and for once it's not a nerf! 😏there's a visual issue with the new legendary emote: when used in a match it will remove the pylon from her model until the end of the game, effectively shrinking her silhouette permanently. https://t.co/CgC6sH3wMo

This accidental change has reduced the character model size and hitbox of Wattson. Unlike previously, she has become smaller and more difficult to knockdown. However, the difference might be too inferior to come into everybody's notice as fights tend to get pretty intense in Apex Legends.

Respawn's Lead Hard Surface Artist, Oscar Aguirre, came across the tweet above and immediately alerted the developer team about the issue. As a result, the glitch might be fixed sooner than expected. Otherwise, players will start to abuse it, leading to bans.

Also Read Article Continues below

Many other changes have also arrived in the game with the release of Season 12. A new 9v9 mode, a new aggressive shotgun specialist legend "Mad Maggie", the Olympus Rework are some of the most welcomed changes. Apart from that, Caustic has been nerfed while Crypto has been buffed. The Tap Strafe mechanism has also been nerfed.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar