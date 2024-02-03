New FPS title Havoc: Expected release date, game modes, and more

A new first-person shooter (FPS) title called Havoc has recently gained much traction after content creators showcased it on their streams. The developers conducted a successful set of beta tests to gather crucial player and gameplay data to refine it before the final release. However, the developers have yet to officially announce its exact release date to the community. Fortunately, Havoc is confirmed to be a free-to-play title, so you can wishlist it on Steam.

The game is being developed by two independent developers, AlexRak2 and Xzavier1971. They are also the primary publishers of the title. The official X page of Havoc has been posting a lot of new in-game content and has given out several keys for users to participate in the beta phase.

This article will highlight everything we know so far about Havoc.

When is Havoc going to be released?

The game is currently available on Steam for PC players to wishlist but does not have an exact release date. Since there has been no word from the publishers, fans can expect to see the game going live after the devs wrap up the beta test session. This means that it might arrive on the platform as early as March 2024, considering everything goes smoothly without any delays.

What are the different game modes in Havoc?

Here is a list of all the confirmed game modes for the upcoming FPS title:

Team Death Match

Bomb Defusal

Capture the Flag

These are the only announced modes for the game, but you can expect the developers to release more content after the official release. It is supposed to be a title that combines the best parts of popular shooters like Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Rainbow Six Siege.

The game's visuals might not look great, but the gameplay and mechanics seem promising. The devs might also decide to bring more modes like Call of Duty’s Domination and Hardpoint.

Hence, you can expect the maps to have doors that can be opened and walls that can be breached. Players will also have complete control over the lobby settings, where you can tweak the gravity and create a fun match or take a more realistic approach for strategic gameplay.

What are the weapon customizations in Havoc?

You will reportedly be able to change out the attachments on almost all the guns in the pool and utilize them as personalized loadouts or builds. This part of the game seems to be inspired by Rainbow Six Siege, with the gameplay mechanics being a mix of Valorant and Counter-Strike.

The developers will also be introducing weapon skins for the player base. However, all such cosmetics will likely be featured in a dedicated game store and can be purchased for real money.

Since the title is free, a skin market would likely be the only way for the devs to secure profits. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and check out more Valorant, Modern Warfare 3, and Warzone updates.

