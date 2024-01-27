Where to find Circuit Boards in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies features a list of different loot, including ammo mods like the Circuit Boards. These are important items that might not be able to make your loadout stronger but can activate certain Deadbolt Turrets on the map to fight against zombie bosses and hordes. However, these can be difficult to find if you aimlessly roam around the map without proper guidance.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) might not be as fast-paced as its multiplayer counterpart, but it can put players in challenging situations where survival becomes a luxury. You need to gather the required loot, clear out hordes and mercenary camps, and upgrade your weapon within the time limit to be able to fight against the boss monsters.

With that being said, let us take a look at the best way to secure Circuit Boards in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies.

How to get Circuit Boards in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Here is a short guide that you can utilize to find Circuit Boards for Deadbolt Turrets in MW3 Zombies:

Launch your game and enter the zombie mode.

Select your preferred loadout and mission, and then start a fresh session.

Once the spawn animation ends, toggle your map and find the turret icons. These are your targets where you can use the Circuit Boards.

You will need to clear out Infested Strongholds to gain access to these boards. However, there is also a chance that you find it inside mercenary camp loot boxes.

Once you obtain these circuit boards, you must put them in your bag and move to one of the turrets marked on the map.

Depending on your mission or requirement, you can travel to the nearest turret.

After reaching it, you must interact with it and place one of the circuit boards inside the turret’s inventory. This will activate it and help you eliminate zombies, bosses, and other monsters in its effective range.

It is important to note that you must find modded boards for the turrets to function. The Circuit Boards are a unique type of ammo mod that is used by the Deadbolt turrets but cannot be equipped to your guns.

A faster way to secure the modded boards is to clear out the Infested Strongholds in the medium threat zone. These provide you with the tools to turn on the turrets almost every single time. However, you might encounter issues with some turrets on the map.

A few of the turrets might get stuck shooting at a single point, which causes its targeting ability to glitch out. If you find yourself in such a situation, it is best to move to a different location and activate another turret on the map.

