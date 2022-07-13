New leaks reveal the introduction of a ranked mode to Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone is one of Activision's most successful first-person shooter titles yet. After completing two years since its launch back in March 2020, the Call of Duty Warzone experience is bigger than ever before. With the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) scheduled to be on October 28, Activision has also planned the release of a new battle royale experience soon after with Warzone 2.

Warzone provides a unique combat experience with weapons, perks, equipment, and characters spanning across Call of Duty’s previous titles such as Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard. To elevate the competitive experience even further, Warzone is almost set to introduce a new ranked mode into the mix.

Twitter leaks reveal the addition of a ranked mode to Call of Duty Warzone

Though the release of Modern Warfare 2 appears to be Activision’s most ambitious project, leakers have managed to reveal elements of their upcoming titles such as weapons and maps.

Though it is yet to be seen whether Warzone will be replaced with the upcoming Warzone 2, new information reveals that Warzone could currently be acting more like a test area for future mechanics, balances, and modes for the release of its potential successor. Twitter user @TheGhostOfHope has recently revealed in a tweet that a ranked mode for Call of Duty Warzone is in the works.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope Ranked mode for current Warzone is coming before MWII releases. Will not be a full fledged ranked mode but will be THE blueprint they use going into Warzone 2. Will be released on Current Warzone for testing purposes. Caldera only. Doesn’t look like it’ll be released for FK/RI. Ranked mode for current Warzone is coming before MWII releases. Will not be a full fledged ranked mode but will be THE blueprint they use going into Warzone 2. Will be released on Current Warzone for testing purposes. Caldera only. Doesn’t look like it’ll be released for FK/RI. https://t.co/C3SrsVpuqN

The tweet talks about the introduction of a ranked mode in Warzone before the release of Modern Warfare 2 and the fact that it will act as a “blueprint” for Activision’s upcoming battle royale title, Warzone 2. Although not much has been revealed, the tweet does confirm that the mode is exclusive to the Caldera map, and won’t likely be released for either Rebirth Island or Fortune’s Keep.

Warzone ranked could be based similar to Vanguard’s Ranked Play

The upcoming ranked rewards for Season 4 of Vanguard (Image via Activision)

The concept of ranked battle royale is not a new idea, with titles such as Apex Legends and Fortnite having successfully implemented the mechanics and making adjustments to it ever so often. With Vanguard itself having received a ranked mechanic back in Season 2, Warzone could certainly draw inspiration from Vanguard’s Ranked Play.

Vanguard’s ranked mechanic is based on the player’s performance from winning battles to losing or disconnecting from matches. Players will be assigned a rank after completing five placement matches. The current ranking system provides a total of eight unique Skill Divisions ranging from Contender all the way up to Top 250, housing Vanguard’s top 250 players in the community.

With the leak suggesting that the ranked mode for Warzone will not be “full-fledged,” players should lower their expectations of a balanced competitive system and ranked rewards with the upcoming addition.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and Warzone 2 are set to release on October 28, 2022 and late 2022, respectively. The games will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

