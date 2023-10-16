New Overwatch 2 merchandise 2023: How to get, prices, and more

Blizzard Entertainment has launched a new segment of Overwatch 2 merchandise, including cute plushies and other cosmetics related to the game and its popular characters. With Blizzcon 2023 around the corner, the hype for the Overwatch event is bigger than ever, and the release of this brand-new set of merchandise is the cherry on top.

This article will explore all the new items, their prices, and how players and enthusiasts can purchase them. Here's a detailed brief on this new range of merchandise.

How to get Overwatch 2's newest 2023 merchandise?

The newest range of OW2 merchandise for 2023 is available exclusively on Blizzard's official Overwatch merchandise store. This new collection is not yet available on any third-party websites officially. However, by the time Blizzcon takes place, popular resellers might receive an authorized license.

Overwatch 2 merchandise 2023 prices

Overwatch 2 official merchandise (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The latest release of OW2 merchandise for 2023 includes around 12 new items, priced at a premium range. This new assortment features additions catering to Kiriko, Sojourn, Tracer, and Overwatch World Cup, among others.

A list of the newly added items, along with their prices, has been provided below:

OW2 Kiriko Collector's Edition Pin - $25.00 Blizzard Series 10 Individual Blind Pin Pack - $10.00 OW2 Kiriko Sukajan Bomber Jacket - $130.00 OW2 Pachimari Holiday Ornament - $15.00 OW2 Heroes Women's T-Shirt - $30.00 OW2 Heroes Men's T-Shirt - $30.00 OW2 Pop-Up Parade Tracer Figurine - $35.00 OW2 Blizz-A-Mari Plush - $25.00 OW2 Murphy Plush - $30.00 OW2 World Cup T-Shirt - $30.00 OW2 Denim Black Jacket - $90.00 OW2 Kiriko Sling Bag - $60.00 OW2 Kiriko Faux Leather Backpack - $120.00

Some of these items are only available for pre-order and will not ship until mid-late November 2023. Furthermore, for those seeking to purchase any of the clothing apparel, all sizes are available, but only for a limited period.

Fans will be overjoyed to know that Sojourn's pet dog, Murphy, has also made it to this new assortment of official merchandise and is undoubtedly one of the most demanded items in the entire collection.

Overwatch 2 official merchandise (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For those who might be interested in other cosmetics, the official Overwatch merchandise store hosts several other items that might cater to an enthusiast's taste. These range from Junker Queen miniature statues to other apparel featuring their favorite heroes.

For more Overwatch 2 news and detailed guides for Season 7 Rise of Darkness, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming Section.