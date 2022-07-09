"New specialist - the Garbage Man"- Battlefield 2042 community reacts to bug which turns player into dumpster

Since its launch in 2021, Battlefield 2042 has been plagued with bugs. In an internal meeting, EA accepted that no other entry in the franchise had as many bugs as the latest addition. While DICE has fixed several of them, it appears that some remain and flare up from time to time. In a hilarious post, a player presented a strange graphical glitch that he experienced mid-game.

Bugs are one of the primary reasons that led to Battlefield 2042 becoming one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam. While some of them have been fixed with patches, plenty still remains. The bug presented in the above Reddit post might seem hilarious, but some have had a significant effect on the overall experience of the players. Furthermore, bugs might be one of the reasons why the player count has dropped so much. Nevertheless, the community has reacted hilariously to the funny bug.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts to the strange dumpster bin bug

The original clip was uploaded to the community by Reddit user u/N3XUS117. The bug caused one of his teammates to turn into a dumpster. According to the user, the bug persisted throughout the match, and there were more hilarious incidents. It's unclear as to how the bug was triggered, but the community had a field day reacting to this incident.

Some claimed that this must have been a prop hunt, which are events where people dress as objects.

The original post owner narrated the problems he has been having with the game. While most of the discussion was light-hearted in nature, the user also stated some more serious issues with the game, such as the screen flickering randomly at times for no apparent reason.

One of the replies hilariously stated that this must be DICE's way of making up for the maps and that the glitch might be a secret specialist.

Some replied that it's quite fitting that DICE decided to make players look like dumpsters as it reflects the overall quality of the game. Most Battlefield 2042 players are extremely dissatisfied with the game and believe that DICE's poor testing of the game is to blame.

Some people decided to call the glitch a giant freight container skin for the specialist called Mckay.

Some players have reinstalled the game with the hopes that the recent patches must have significantly improved the game. If this glitch is anything to go by, they're sure are in for some disappointment.

Many players have complained that despite all the new updates, Battlefield 2042 has failed to reach the desired levels of performance.

Some players have stated that it is no surprise that all EA games are mired in bugs at present. Apex Legends is another game that is having severe issues with its matchmaking at the moment. It has resulted in imbalanced matches, which has made the ranked mode a nightmare.

Many fans drew parallels between the trash bin and the lack of quality of the game.

While the community's reaction has been mostly light-hearted, there's no denying that Battlefield 2042 has some major issues. DICE may have claimed to solve most of them, but there are bugs that remain. One expects better from a big AAA developer.

