New World Patch 1.1: Recent reviews mark a worrying trend 

New World, Amazon's venture into the world of MMO games, has received its first major update, 'Into the Void'. The game has been plagued with issues like bug exploits, duping, and other issues which have kept the developers scrambling to add new fixes.

In contrast, Patch 1.1 brought a whole new set of updates for players to dive right into. But for all that has been added, the patch has received major flak from the community for its innumerable in-game issues, additional lag, changes to the game and hidden changes.

New World players are extremely unhappy with the game's new update

The Void Gauntlet, officially described as a "magical damage/support hybrid weapon," made its debut with the New World Patch 1.1.

The update also introduced a new set of enemies, as the Varangians Kinghts have arrived at Aeternum to loot and plunder. One of the other major changes was a 10% speed buff to players running on roads out of combat.

However, despite the new additions and fixes for prior issues, the game still suffers from major problems.

The Reddit post by the user Rimbaldo sums up the general anger and anguish towards the latest patch. The title states:

This patch should have been an opportunity to regain trust and rebuild excitement with the addition of a new weapon, and instead you turned it into something sh***y with a bunch of stealth nerfs to progression to increase the time sink.

The highest-rated comment on this post talks about how players want to be challenged and not be stuck into "hard, boring, repetitive and unrewarding chest runs."

The recent reviews of New World on Steam have shifted from 'Mostly Positive' to 'Mixed' due to the debacles faced by the players with these new updates.

The community has pointed out a number of times that communication between developers and fans has been shaky at best. Patch 1.1 has actually made the game a more tiresome experience for solo or new players.

Players have accused that to increase the time for the endgame, mob health has been increased, while the rewards for killing them have been decreased.

New World @playnewworld



Please read this update on how we are taking action.



bit.ly/3Dgv1qS We are aware of an exploit and have disabled all forms of wealth transfer between players. We are working to improve our response time and will stay vigilant against players who violate our ToS.Please read this update on how we are taking action. We are aware of an exploit and have disabled all forms of wealth transfer between players. We are working to improve our response time and will stay vigilant against players who violate our ToS.Please read this update on how we are taking action.bit.ly/3Dgv1qS

New World has also seen a huge amount of bugs and exploits since its release. Players in New World have been able to duplicate rare items or gold and basically disrupt the game's economy. The knee-jerk reaction of the developers to these has been to turn off trading for days.

A review left on Steam on 22 November by user Fnarr states:

Many games have problems (although New World's problems have been really severe), but the way this game's problems are being handled indicates that the devs don't know how to deal with them in a timely manner, so they resort to removing entire functionalities and features from the game for days on end.

One of the key issues with the patch is quite strange. The community has unearthed a significant number of notable changes that the update has brought which were not mentioned in the official patch notes. A number of posts in the official New World subreddit talk about the issue, with this post collating the claims.

New World @playnewworld



⚔️ New Weapons & Enemies

⏫ Improved Quests

🏃‍♂️ Faster Running on Roads



Follow us Into the Void!

🔮 bit.ly/3oFMLpr November is stacked with updates and QoL improvements!⚔️ New Weapons & Enemies⏫ Improved Quests🏃‍♂️ Faster Running on RoadsFollow us Into the Void! November is stacked with updates and QoL improvements!⚔️ New Weapons & Enemies⏫ Improved Quests🏃‍♂️ Faster Running on RoadsFollow us Into the Void!🔮 bit.ly/3oFMLpr https://t.co/6JJifxZZFM

Even though New World arrived with a number of glaring obvious issues and server problems, players embraced the game and logged on because New World seemed fresh and exciting.

But the recent changes to the game have left fans highly disappointed and fuming. If reports are to be believed, the game has already lost a significant chunk of its player base merely a month since its release.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It remains to be seen if the developers of New World can turn things around on the island of Aeternum.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan