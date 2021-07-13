10 things EA should improve in FIFA 22

FIFA, much like many other sports games, usually doesn't change that significantly year after year. For other game franchises that don't have a yearly iteration, a lot more changes from release to release. This is not so in the sports gaming genre. Many consider it like paying $60 USD for a new roster, which isn't completely inaccurate. Usually, the updates and changes are fairly minimal, but there's still room for all of them to improve.

FIFA 22 releases in early October. Players have already thought of some improvements they'd like to see in the latest release of the iconic soccer game. Here's what the community would like to see in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 improvements

10. Promoting

Utilizing the youth academies is something players desperately want to be able to do. It's the best way to get young players more time on the pitch to develop without forcing them into the lineup too early.

9. Passing the ball

In certain situations, passing the ball should be a little more difficult and precise. Slowing the game down at these moments to allow the player to control the accuracy and speed through a gameplay mechanic would be an intriguing introduction.

FIFA (Image via Segment Next)

8. Stats

Being able to view advanced stats or even more stats for opposing clubs would make Career Mode a lot better. It would help with scouting, purchasing and more.

Stats (Image via Reddit)

7. Traits

Players in Career Mode can have a few traits. Adding more, like a Leadership trait, would diversify the game and enhance user experience.

Traits (Image via EarlyGame)

6. Staff chemistry

In Career Mode, there are a lot of moving parts. Ensuring the staff has good chemistry and morale would be realistic and make for a more immersive experience.

Managing (Image via Wikipedia)

5. Streamlining Career Mode

FIFA 21 made waves by changing up some aspects of Career Mode. They added more detailed layer development, interactive simulations and better AI. What resulted was an overload of additions. The menus and submenus were so vast that it was confusing and overwhelming for players.

FIFA Career Mode (Image via FourFourTwo)

4. World Cup

Adding a World Cup mode made FIFA 14 incredibly fun. Including this mode in FIFA 22 would open the game up to so many more fans and allow them to experience the World Cup from their couch.

FIFA World Cup. Image via Sports Illustrated

3. Gameplay

Many fans have complained that the only skills that really work in FIFA are speed and agility. If a player can run through and around the defense, they're good. If not, it's a lot tougher to score. Many footballers who don't fall under that category are also world class; therefore, changing the gameplay to match the real game would go a long way.

FIFA 22. Image via PlayStation

2. Progression in Career Mode

Career Mode is great, but it could include more. One major aspect that is absent is the ability to make progress to the club over time instead of just progressing the players. Upgrading the stadium, getting new kits, getting new sponsorships and even moving the club to a new place would be a nice addition that Career Mode hasn't seen yet. EA's other sports game, Madden, allows players to do this in franchise mode. Considering this, it's definitely doable.

🏟️ FIFA 22 Career Mode will allow players to create their own stadiums, via @Xbox



W pic.twitter.com/8Q7K2I5NtB — FIFA 22 News (@UltimateTeamUK) July 12, 2021

1. FUT limitations

FUT certainly brings EA a great deal of money, but for a game that a lot of kids play, it has been likened to gambling. The amount of money spent on FUT packs is astronomical, even compared to other versions on other sports games. Still, there should probably be some limitations as this is one of the more dangerous aspects for younger players.

FIFA 22 FUT (Image via Electronic Arts)

Which of these is the most necessary change?

