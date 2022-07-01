5 streamers who got cancelled for the things they said on livestream

Content creators often create tricky situations for themselves over livestreams for things they say or do. With thousands of viewers watching the creators at a given time, they have the responsibility to act and behave in the best way possible. Any slip-up can easily cause the creator to be in a vulnerable position.

With livestreaming growing in popularity, streamers often find themselves under severe amounts of pressure to produce content or keep the audience engaged. However, on the spur of the moment, many creators have acted out foolishly, which has hampered their own careers or had to face the wrath of the 'cancel culture.'

This listicle will trace five such streamers who were cancelled due to their actions.

5 streamers who faced the cancel culture due to their behavior on livestream

1) Aqualadora

Simone "Aqualadora" Scott got herself into a lot of trouble after confessing that she had killed a dog. While on a livestream in 2018, hosted by RajjPatel, the American streamer was asked to admit the worst thing that she had done.

In response, Simone shockingly revealed that she once killed a dog while working as a veterinary technician.

To make matters worse, she even went on to confess that she had done the henious deed on purpose because of a grudge she had against the owner of the dog. She faced a lot of heat due to her confession, although in a later tweet, she clarified that her comment was only a joke.

2) CinCinBear

In 2017, Cinthya “CinCinBear” faced a lot of criticism after making insensitive and reckless comments regarding people who suffer from mental illnesses such as depression. She claimed that it was "stupid."

The entire comment did not go down well with her fans, especially those who were suffering from mental illnesses themselves.

Although she wasn’t banned from this exact comment, she did end up receiving multiple suspensions in 2018 for making suggestive comments that went against the policies of Twitch, and has been inactive since then.

3) Icy Vixen

Call of Duty streamer Sarah "Icy Vixen" saw her Twitch account get suspended after getting caught using hacks in the COD lobby during a livestream in November 2021.

She had joined a lobby hosted by Alex Zedra, who voiced the in-game character Mara. While spectating, Alex noticed that Sarah had been playing a bit too well.

Upon closer inspection, it was revealed that she was using a wall hack, and possibly an aim bot as well, after she was seen getting a head shot kill against an enemy who was at least 200 meters away in the game. Following the incident, she received disciplinary action from Twitch.

4) Semper0311

Semper0311 was a Destiny 2 streamer on Twitch who got caught using ESP hacks (which allow you to spot the opponent on screen) in mid-2020.

While streaming the title, a red box appeared on his screen which was visible to his viewers. Upon being asked about the box, Semper0311 quickly pretended not to know about its nature and denied any accusations of cheating.

The following day, however, he confessed to using hacks on another livestream, which eventually led to his account getting a permanent ban by Steam.

5) BadBunny

In a livestream in May 2020, Twitch streamer BadBunny went on to give a controversial rant on how her life was more important than those of her viewers. She exclaimed:

“My value is so much more than all of your value put together. Everyone in this chat,” she boasted. “I know every life has value, but like, my life is far more valuable.”

She even went on to give a jarring analogy by comparing her situation with a “super ugly dude” asking out an attractive woman. This wasn’t the first time the streamer has found herself facing criticism. In January of the same year, she talked about how disrespectful it was towards her content for viewers to watch it without paying for it.

