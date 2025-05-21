ALGS Mid-Season Playoffs inauguration in EWC Riyadh

The ALGS Mid-Season Playoffs will be kicking off the inaugural phase with EWC in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The tournament will be hosted over four days and is slated to begin on July 10, 2025. The playoffs will end on July 13, 2025, after crowning the winning team. The Apex Legends championship is a prestigious event that consists of several new and veteran teams, providing the community with a chance to compete at the international level.

Ad

This article will highlight the upcoming ALGS Mid-Season Playoffs being held in EWC Riyadh.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

EWC set to host the inaugural ALGS Mid-Season Playoffs

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a prominent organization in the competitive video game industry and has integrated a massive list of games in its tournament. Apex Legends is already a part of the EWC and successfully concluded an entire championship circuit in the previous 2024 event.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The upcoming ALGS Mid-Season Playoffs will be hosted by EWC and feature some of the best players in the entire world. The tournament will consist of 40 teams in total that will need to get through three separate stages before claiming victory. That said, here is a quick look at the schedule for the matches:

Day 1: July 10, 2025, at 4 pm AST/ 1 pm PT (Group Stage 1)

July 10, 2025, at 4 pm AST/ 1 pm PT Day 2: July 11, 2025, at 6 pm AST/ 3 pm PT (Group Stage 2)

July 11, 2025, at 6 pm AST/ 3 pm PT Day 3: July 12, 2025, at 6 pm AST/ 3 pm PT (Last Chance Qualifier)

July 12, 2025, at 6 pm AST/ 3 pm PT Day 4: July 13, 2025, at 6 pm AST/ 3 pm PT (Finals)

Ad

Also read: Apex Legends crossplay not working error possible reasons and fixes explored

The first part is a Group Stage, where two groups of 20 teams will participate in the battle royale to secure a spot in the Finals. The second part is a Last Qualifier for teams that could not get a spot in the Group Stage. The teams that fail to advance in the second stage are eliminated from the tournament.

Ad

Stage three is the final phase of the tournament, where all qualified teams will fight to secure a match point before the others. The winning team will be able to place their Team Key inside the EWC Apex Legends 2025 trophy and earn the title of ALGS Mid-Season Champions. The prize pool for this entire event has been confirmed to be $2 million. The Winners will receive a massive $600,000 alongside 1000 Championship Points.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.