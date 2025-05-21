ALGS Mid-Season Playoffs inauguration in EWC Riyadh

The ALGS Mid-Season Playoffs will be kicking off the inaugural phase with EWC in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The tournament will be hosted over four days and is slated to begin on July 10, 2025. The playoffs will end on July 13, 2025, after crowning the winning team. The Apex Legends championship is a prestigious event that consists of several new and veteran teams, providing the community with a chance to compete at the international level.
This article will highlight the upcoming ALGS Mid-Season Playoffs being held in EWC Riyadh.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
EWC set to host the inaugural ALGS Mid-Season Playoffs
The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a prominent organization in the competitive video game industry and has integrated a massive list of games in its tournament. Apex Legends is already a part of the EWC and successfully concluded an entire championship circuit in the previous 2024 event.
The upcoming ALGS Mid-Season Playoffs will be hosted by EWC and feature some of the best players in the entire world. The tournament will consist of 40 teams in total that will need to get through three separate stages before claiming victory. That said, here is a quick look at the schedule for the matches:
- Day 1: July 10, 2025, at 4 pm AST/ 1 pm PT (Group Stage 1)
- Day 2: July 11, 2025, at 6 pm AST/ 3 pm PT (Group Stage 2)
- Day 3: July 12, 2025, at 6 pm AST/ 3 pm PT (Last Chance Qualifier)
- Day 4: July 13, 2025, at 6 pm AST/ 3 pm PT (Finals)
The first part is a Group Stage, where two groups of 20 teams will participate in the battle royale to secure a spot in the Finals. The second part is a Last Qualifier for teams that could not get a spot in the Group Stage. The teams that fail to advance in the second stage are eliminated from the tournament.
Stage three is the final phase of the tournament, where all qualified teams will fight to secure a match point before the others. The winning team will be able to place their Team Key inside the EWC Apex Legends 2025 trophy and earn the title of ALGS Mid-Season Champions. The prize pool for this entire event has been confirmed to be $2 million. The Winners will receive a massive $600,000 alongside 1000 Championship Points.
