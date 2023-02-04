All donation rewards in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage, the most recent entry in Nintendo's long-running strategic role-playing franchise, was finally released last month. Featuring the traditional JRPG storyline that fans have come to love and expect from the series, Fire Emblem Engage is easily one of the best games that fans of JRPG and turn-based strategy games shouldn't miss out on.

Much like its predecessor, the critically acclaimed Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Fire Emblem Engage features a robust cast of characters that players get to meet and subsequently recruit into their unit as they progress through the game's many chapters. One of the key features of any role-playing game are all of the side quests and optional content, which are meant to give players a breather in-between the hectic battle sequences.

Fire Emblem Engage, much like any other title in the series, features a wide range of optional quests that players can undertake in order to earn exclusive and useful rewards. One of the best optional activities with a solid payout is the donation system, where players can choose to donate a certain amount of credit to each nation that they visit to earn bonuses and benefits.

All donation tier rewards and bonuses in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage emphasizes the power of unification from bonding with new characters and making friends to bonding between huge allied nations in hopes of restoring peace and stability. This aspect of the game's storyline is best demonstrated by the trust the "Divine Dragon" had in the neighboring kingdoms when bestowing them with the Emblem Ring.

Being the game's protagonist, Alear, you can contribute to the unification of these powerful allied nations and help in their efforts to protect themselves from the Fell Dragon’s corrupted forces. One of the best ways to do this is by donating gold. While it may seem one-sided to donate your hard-earned money in the hopes of helping these nations, you will gain access to several exclusive and useful rewards for doing so.

Each nation that you visit during the many chapters of the game has a particular donation level associated with it, which can go up to level 5. Each time you level up a nation, you will receive various benefits. The amount of money required for leveling up each nation is as follows:

Level 1 → Level 2 : 5,000 G

: 5,000 G Level 2 → Level 3 : 10,000 G

: 10,000 G Level 3 → Level 4 : 25,000 G

: 25,000 G Level 4 → Level 5: 50,000 G

Here's a list of all the donation tier rewards that you can unlock for different countries in Fire Emblem Engage:

All donation rewards for Brodia

Level 1 rewards: N/A

N/A Level 2 rewards: 10 Iron Ingots, 500 Bond Fragments

10 Iron Ingots, 500 Bond Fragments Level 3 rewards: Wo Dao (Sword), 3 Steel Ingots, 1,000 Bond Fragments

Wo Dao (Sword), 3 Steel Ingots, 1,000 Bond Fragments Level 4 rewards: Brave Sword, 2 Rutile Marmot, 1 Silver Ingot, 2,000 Bond Fragments

Brave Sword, 2 Rutile Marmot, 1 Silver Ingot, 2,000 Bond Fragments Level 5 rewards: Divine Fist Art, Mica Cosmetic Set, 2 Silver Ingots, 3,000 Bond Fragments

All donation rewards for Firene

Level 1 rewards: N/A

N/A Level 2 rewards: 5 Onion, 5 Cabbage, 5 Herb, 5 Tomato, 5 Potato, 10 Rare Vegetable, 5 Wheat Flour, 5 Apple, 5 Orange, 5 Peach, 5 Grape, 5 Berries, 10 Rare Fruit, 5 Nuts, 500 Bond Fragments

5 Onion, 5 Cabbage, 5 Herb, 5 Tomato, 5 Potato, 10 Rare Vegetable, 5 Wheat Flour, 5 Apple, 5 Orange, 5 Peach, 5 Grape, 5 Berries, 10 Rare Fruit, 5 Nuts, 500 Bond Fragments Level 3 rewards: Steel Lance, Floral Cosmetic Set, 1,000 Bond Fragments

Steel Lance, Floral Cosmetic Set, 1,000 Bond Fragments Level 4 rewards: Spear, 2 Mere Donkey, 2,000 Bond Fragments

Spear, 2 Mere Donkey, 2,000 Bond Fragments Level 5 rewards: Venomous (Lance), Oceanic Cosmetic Set, 3,000 Bond Fragments

All donation rewards for Elusia

Level 1 rewards: N/A

N/A Level 2 rewards: Physic (Staff), 500 Bond Fragments

Physic (Staff), 500 Bond Fragments Level 3 rewards: Bolganone (Tome), Snowy Cosmetic Set, 1,000 Bond Fragments

Bolganone (Tome), Snowy Cosmetic Set, 1,000 Bond Fragments Level 4 rewards: Fortify (Staff), 2 Vervain Deer, 2,000 Bond Fragments

Fortify (Staff), 2 Vervain Deer, 2,000 Bond Fragments Level 5 rewards: Nodus (Staff), Starry Cosmetic Set, 3,000 Bond Fragments

All donation rewards for Solm

Level 1 rewards: N/A

N/A Level 2 rewards: 5 Beef, 4 Pork, 5 Chicken, 5 Mutton, 5 Herring, 5 Salmon, 5 Cod, 5 Eel, 10 Rare Fish, 5 Milk, 5 Eggs, 5 Rice, 500 Bond Fragments

5 Beef, 4 Pork, 5 Chicken, 5 Mutton, 5 Herring, 5 Salmon, 5 Cod, 5 Eel, 10 Rare Fish, 5 Milk, 5 Eggs, 5 Rice, 500 Bond Fragments Level 3 rewards: Brave Axe, Dune Cosmetic Set, 1,000 Bond Fragments

Brave Axe, Dune Cosmetic Set, 1,000 Bond Fragments Level 4 rewards: Silver Greataxe, 2 Tartu Flamingo, 2,000 Bond Fragments

Silver Greataxe, 2 Tartu Flamingo, 2,000 Bond Fragments Level 5 rewards: Fragarach (Axe), Dusk Cosmetic Set, 3,000 Bond Fragments

Fire Emblem Engage is filled with plenty of such unique optional activities that not only have a profound impact on the game's world and narrative, but also allow players to earn exclusive and useful rewards for their efforts.

Poll : 0 votes