All Ring and Map changes in Apex Legends Season 18

The latest season of Apex Legends, nicknamed Ressurection, has brought in changes to the way the Ring in the battle royale game works, along with a few minor changes to the maps. Season 18 mainly focuses on the revamp of one of the legends, Revenant, who has now become more viable to use in competitive modes, as well as more engaging to play against.

The pacing of each match in Apex Legends will be much better because of all the gameplay changes in the latest patch. The details about all the tweaks made to the Ring and Maps are listed in this article.

What changes are being made to the Ring and maps of Apex Legends in Season 18?

Ring changes

Mainly, the Ring across all battle royale maps in the game will behave differently. It has been tuned in all ways, including size, damage, and timings in match phases that will change the pace early and mid-game in battle royale matches.

The exact changes in the Apex Legends patch notes are listed as follows:

Ring Size Changes

Ring 1 has increased 10% in radius per map, resulting in ~20% larger Ring 1 surface area

No other Ring sizes changed

Ring Damage Changes

Ring 2 Damage increased from three per tick to four per tick

Ring 4 Damage reduced from 20 per tick to 15 per tick

Timing Changes

Round 1

Preshrink time reduced from 90s to 75s

Shrink speed on small Maps reduced from 167 to 160

Shrink speed on large Maps reduced from ~180 to ~165

Shrink time standardized to ~260s on each map

Round 2

Preshrink time reduced from 165s to 120s

Shrink speed reduced from 160 to 140

Shrink time increased by ~25s per map

Round 3

Preshrink time reduced from 135s to 90s

Round 4

Preshrink time reduced from 105s to 90s

Shrink speed reduced from 100 to 85

Shrink time increased from 40s to ~50s

Round 5

Preshrink time reduced from 90s to 75s

Shrink speed reduced from 50 to 40

Shrink time increased from 40s to 50s

Maximum match length has been shortened

Small maps: reduced to ~19.0 mins (was ~21.5 mins)

Large maps: reduced to ~20.0 mins (was ~22.5 mins)

Map Changes

In Season 18, Ressurection, Broken Moon, Kings Canyon, and Olympus will be the three maps available for public matchmaking in the battle royale mode.

Broken Moon has received a small change to remove multiple rat spots across the map. Kings Canyon has also received updates to remove multiple rat spots, whereas World's Edge will see smoothened player movement on road edges.

In terms of bug fixes, a building in Broken Moon that was previously unseen in the minimap at the west of the core has now been added. Production Yard will not have better loot, thanks to fixes to the loot tick. Lastly, an invisible collision above the playing field has now been removed.

Olympus has received one bug fix. Now, indoor props without collision will no longer block while picking up loot.

The Apex Legends Season 18 patch is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Apex Legends news.