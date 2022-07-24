"He's not bad, just boring": Apex Legends community on Reddit discusses Newcastle being the lowest picked character

No two characters in Apex Legends are built the same, which puts them in unique positions. Newcastle is one of the more recent characters who has a pretty helpful kit when someone plays him properly.

However, it has now appeared that the tank is the least-picked character in the game, and his pick rate seems very low compared to the most popular ones. This brought the community to discuss the possible reasons for such and if he requires a buff.

Every legend in Apex Legends has its strengths and weaknesses and suits different playstyles. Not only are there different roles, but two characters in similar roles have separate abilities.

Newcastle mixes well between a pure defensive tank and support and can be quite useful in team fights. This makes his 1.6% pick rate even more shocking because he can hold his own and support teammates. However, the community had a pretty interesting take on such results for the champion.

Apex Legends community discusses possible reasons for Newcastle's shockingly poor pick rate

The original post was made by Reddit user u/ZantWasTaken, who shared the pick rates of all the legends in the game. Octane and Valkyrie are among the top two, with both being picked by more than 10% of the players. While the overall pick rate of tanks is relatively low, Newcastle's numbers make it look quite poor.

For much of the community, the possible reasons for this result seem to vary. One player explained quite well that these results don't give out the entire picture. The player also stated that more players have characters like Octane and Wraith compared to Newcastle.

This directly impacts the pick rate because if more players had Newcastle to begin with, the legend might have been picked more.

Another player explained that Apex Legends players usually play characters with an easier learning curve and are fun to play. Hence, the pick rate might not be a good indicator of legends who are effective in the game.

The average rank of players who pick each legend is also interesting. While most of the legends have Gold tier players, Horizon and Seer have Platinum, which shows the go-to guys for higher ranked players. Similarly, Revenant is picked mostly by Silver players, which could mean he is easier to learn the game as.

While a low pick rate might not always tell the entire tale, a player feels that Gibraltar currently overshadows Newcastle in Apex Legends. They feel that Newcastle's shield needs to be either tankier or faster.

Some even feel that Respawn should look to adjust the price of new legends or older ones if new additions are made at the current rate. They believe the current cost of 12,000 tokens per legend is quite steep and prevents newer players from acquiring them.

One player added that people were too quick to pass off Newcastle as someone who would replace Lifeline as the go-to support. The player feels it's better for legends to be released and then judged rather than pass off preemptive judgments.

Another added that the results were not surprising as Newcastle feels very boring, even though they play the Support role in Apex Legends.

While Newcastle might not be everyone's pick in the battle royale. One player recommended the legend for Arena.

For one person, the post explained why they could pick the character in every ranked match without any conflict from teammates.

Some feel that the nature of Apex Legends and preference for mobility results in Newcastle being preferred less to others.

It seems that Newcastle's possible low pick rate is partially due to fewer people owning him and partly due to his kit. What will be interesting to see is if his pick rate will increase as more people will have the required tokens to unlock him in Apex Legends.

