Apex Legends introduces weapon mastery for the very first time with Season 17 Arsenal

The seventeenth season of Apex Legends is coined "Arsenal" as it adds a new map and legend. Ballistic, the latest hero, is familiar to the community as some parts of his lore have been showcased earlier. Furthermore, a recent gameplay trailer also revealed his skills and abilities. Fans can play with August Montgomery “Ballistic” Brinkman when the upcoming update goes live on May 9.

Another significant feature being added to Apex Legends is Weapon Mastery, which will give new and old players something to grind for, as there are many rewards to be earned as they progress various weapons and level them up to the maximum. The progression system will not reset every season, giving players plenty of time to level weapons up.

How will the upcoming Weapon Mastery work in Apex Legends?

Apart from the account level, Weapon Mastery will be the game's first long-term progression system to make Apex Legends seem more approachable for beginners while veterans get something to work for. All game modes will contribute towards leveling up the respective weapons the player uses.

As soon as Season 17 commences, all players will start from level 1 and can begin leveling up different weapons in any game mode. Various gameplay mechanics will progress the weapons, including inflicting damage, getting kills or knocks, getting headshots, and "fighting with style," according to the official blog post.

Examples of weapon trials every 20 levels (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Every weapon in the game has a total of 100 levels, and every 20 levels will unlock specific trials that will test the player's skill, and the trials will most likely become harder as they progress through the weapon.

After completing 100 levels and five trials, players will receive the final rewards, including weapon-specific badges, lifetime performance trackers, legendary weapon mastery banner frames, and a guaranteed legendary skin for each weapon.

Some of the weapon trials include:

Down an enemy from 25 meters away while ADS. [Flatline]

Down at least two enemies with hipfire without releasing the trigger in one match. [Mozambique]

Kill at least three enemies with the weapon while the level three magazine is equipped in one match. [Charge Rifle]

The confirmed date for Apex Legends Season 17 is May 9, Tuesday, at 10 am PT on all platforms, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

