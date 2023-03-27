Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event: All upcoming legend skins, weapon cosmetics, and Ash heirloom revealed in trailer

Apex Legends brings the heat to Season 16 Revelry with the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event set to roll in on March 28, 2023. The third collection event of Apex Legends' sixteenth season proves to be the "hottest" yet, with a new and exotic collection of in-game cosmetics featuring your favorite legends and weapons.

The Sun Squad Collection Event also presents a unique battle royale game mode called Heatwave, an all-new stylish yet lethal heirloom for the legend Ash, called the Strongest Link, along with other fresh and exciting in-game content.

Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event trailer reveals upcoming skins and Ash's heirloom

Just like every other collection event introduced by Apex Legends, Sun Squad features 24 thematic in-game cosmetics varying from legend and weapon skins to player banners, emotes, and more. Unlocking all 24 items will grant players a coveted Mythic Heirloom Set or Prestige Skin Set.

The trailer for the upcoming collection event gives a first look at what to expect from the Sun Squad Collection Event, featuring the legends all dressed up in beachwear as they battle amidst the heat of the latest LTM, Heatwave.

Players can unlock these cosmetic items by purchasing a collection event pack, each for 700 Apex Coins, or through store bundles, with a guaranteed chance of one event item per pack. Players can even unlock their desired skin by spending Crafting materials or Apex Coins, with prices varying based on rarity.

With the Sun Squad Collection Event, the theme appears to be all about summer and beach and the following are all the upcoming legendary and epic cosmetic items featured in the trailer, set to arrive on March 28:

"Sum-Mirage" legendary skin

Mirage in his brand-new legendary skin (Image via EA)

Back with his personalized Mirage Voyage ship, Mirage brings the heat to Storm Point with this brand new legendary skin called the "Sub-Mirage". The skin features him in an orange and white surf suit, as he doesn't shy away from showcasing his impeccable masculinity.

"Trouble in Paradise" legendary skin

Loba in her elegant new legendary skin (Image via EA)

Loba won't let Mirage have all the spotlight this summer, bringing her elegance to Storm Point as she is featured in the Sun Squad Collection Event in a stunning new legendary skin. Called Trouble in Paradis, Loba brings her A-game when it comes to fashion, in a gorgeous orange beach dress and all kinds of dazzling jewelry.

Seer legendary skin

Seer's new beach-themed legendary skin (Image via EA)

It isn't a summer party without Apex Legends' showstopper and the legendary artist himself, Seer. Fashioning a beach hat, red shorts, an intricate top, and tons of beach jewelry, the character flaunts his moves and fabulous abs in this legendary skin.

"Shoreline Savior" Newcastle legendary skin

Newcastle's new lifeguard-inspired legendary skin (Image via EA)

Every beach needs a lifeguard to make sure no one gets into trouble and who else should it be if not the hero and mighty protector, Newcastle. Featuring an all-new lifeguard-themed legendary skin, Shoreline Savior, Newcastle is the one to always have your back when things get heated under the scorching sun.

Fuse legendary skin

Fuse's new beach-themed legendary skin (Image via EA)

The Salvonian prize fighter, Fuse, brings mayhem and chaos to Apex Legends with the new collection event in a cozy and sassy outfit. Wearing a floral shirt, beach shorts, and garland, Fuse is all dressed up to rain some heavy firepower on the heated battlefield.

Catalyst legendary skin

Catalyst's new scuba-inspired legendary skin (Image via EA)

The mystic and enchanting legend, Catalyst, receives her very own legendary skin with the Sun Squad Collection Event, which features her in a completely unrecognizable look. Posing with classy blonde hair and a scuba outfit, this skin is one that every Catalyst main should add to their collection.

Legendary Wingman skin

The brand new Wingman pistol legendary skin (Image via EA)

Matching Mirage's skin from this collection event is an all-new weapon skin for Apex Legends' strongest pistol, Wingman, with a similar color palette of orange, white, and a hint of green.

Legendary Havoc skin

The all-new Havoc energy rifle legendary skin (Image via EA)

The powerful Havoc energy rifle hasn't received much love recently after being sidelined due to the arrival of the Nemesis AR in Season 16. But that's about to change with this brand-new legendary skin featuring Havoc in a glossy red and white finish, inspired by Newcastle's life-guard skin.

Legendary Flatline skin

The all-new VK-47 Flatline legendary skin (Image via EA)

Inspired by a water spray gun is an all-new legendary skin for the VK-47 Flatline assault rifle. Don't be fooled by its harmless design as this green, white, and orange skin packs a punch with every bullet.

"Shell Shot" legendary Alternator skin

The all-new Alternator legendary skin (Image via EA)

Loba's elegance and style demand a worthy companion, and the brand-new "Shell Shot" legendary Alternator machine pistol skin is the perfect match. Inspired by Loba's "Trouble in Paradise", this Alternator weapon skin features a blue and pearly-white design scheme with hints of Loba's outfit on the body and a beautiful pearl necklace around its magazine.

Final reward: Ash’s “Strongest Link” Heirloom

Ash's Strongest Link Heirloom in Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event (Image via EA)

The final mythic reward that players unlock after claiming all 24 thematic items from the Sun Squad Collection Event is none other than a brand new Heirloom set for the legend, Ash. Called "Strongest Link", the heirloom is a single nunchaku or nunchuck that extends to reveal deadly, piercing blades and can alternate to form electric batons.

This heirloom is one that players don't want to be on the receiving end of and suits the personality of an incisive instigator such as Ash. One also unlocks an exclusive, mythic Ash animated banner pose and a mythic voice line.

Apex Legends @PlayApex Unlock 24 explosive collectibles with Legendary skins for Ash, Mirage, Fuse, and more ⛱️ Unlock 24 explosive collectibles with Legendary skins for Ash, Mirage, Fuse, and more ⛱️ https://t.co/ZGzMDxkDEV

Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event goes live on March 28, 2023, on PC (via Steam and the EA App), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes