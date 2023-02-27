Apex Legends' top 5 meta weapons in Season 16 Revelry

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry commenced on February 14, 2023, featuring tons of adjustments to the game's weapon meta. It introduced the brand-new Nemesis Burst assault rifle and several changes related to how firearms perform.

From energy SMGs to bolt-action sniper rifles, Apex Legends features remodels of Titanfall's vast collection of unique and powerful firearms. These guns are classified based on their utility, type, and the kind of ammunition they consume.

A meta weapon can be described as not only a heavy hitter but also one that provides great versatility in different combat situations. Its availability in the loot pool and not being restricted to Care Packages or Crafting also plays a role in this. That being said, here are the five best meta weapons in Apex Legends Season 16.

Top 5 meta weapons in Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry to use

5) Spitfire (LMG)

The Spitfire LMG in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Spitfire LMG, while not the toughest option in this game, is one of the most reliable. Dealing 18 damage per shot, the weapon hits as hard as the VK-47 Flatline, but its larger magazine and better hip-fire do give it a slight advantage. The Spitfire is a reliable gun that players can use to take on multiple opponents or to provide suppressing fire in heavily contested zones.

4) R-301 (assault rifle)

The R-301 assault rifle in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The R-301 Carbine assault rifle is one of the most consistent performers in the game. Providing great damage range and a controllable recoil, it dominated the weapon meta for a really long time.

With Season 16, the R-301 received heavy nerfs, getting its damage output down to only 13 per shot. Moreover, its hip-fire-spray accuracy was also reduced. These changes, while affecting the gun's reputation in a significant way, don't take away its utility as a medium or long-range fully automatic assault rifle.

3) Prowler Burst PDW (SMG)

The Prowler Burst PDW SMG in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

In Season 16 Revelry, it appears that the burst-fire meta has taken over the game. If introducing the Nemesis AR — along with the Hemlok as a Care Package weapon — wasn't enough, the Prowler PDW submachine gun witnessed a buff a couple of weeks before Season 16's arrival. This allowed it to deal a whopping 75 damage per burst.

This firearm is a five-round burst SMG, with each round dealing 15 damage. This, combined with its very accurate hip-fire spray and vertical recoil pattern, makes the gun incredibly powerful in close-range combat when it is used by skilled players.

2) Peacekeeper (shotgun)

The Peacekeeper shotgun in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Peacekeeper is no stranger to Apex veterans who have experienced their share of fun and dread, thanks to this weapon. It, while using Shotgun Shells as ammo, shoots close-range energy pellets with a high bullet velocity and is a lever-action gun.

The Peacekeeper is an extremely powerful shotgun that deals 99 damage per shot, with each use firing 11 pellets and each pellet dealing nine damage. This means a successful full-body hit with this weapon can easily break a Blue or White armor, which is why it is certainly a firearm any veteran player should have in their loadout.

1) Nemesis (burst assault rifle)

The Nemesis Burst AR in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The Nemesis, Season 16 Revelry's star, is currently the strongest assault rifle in the game. It was intended to overtake the meta, which had become stagnant due to the R-301 and Flatline.

Dealing 17 damage per shot, this gun is a four-round burst assault rifle that features tons of attachment options that can increase its performance drastically. The weapon, being an energy rifle, offers a high projectile speed similar to the Havoc, Volt, Triple Take, and more, making it viable across all ranges.

Apex Legends @PlayApex We’ve got tons of fun and excitement planned for this Season, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Check out everything we have in store We’ve got tons of fun and excitement planned for this Season, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Check out everything we have in store 👇 https://t.co/hmoAx589C0

Apex Legends' Season 16 Revelry is live on PC (via Steam and the EA App), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

Along with weapon balancing, the sixteenth season brought a new chapter in EA's massively successful first-person battle-royale title, featuring a freshly reworked legend class system, the 4th Anniversary Collection Event, the all-new Team Deathmatch game mode, and much more.

Poll : 0 votes