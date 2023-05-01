How does the new survival item Evac Tower work in Apex Legends Season 17

Apex Legends is a prominent battle royale game and one of the most popular in the industry that provides players with a fast-paced ability-based gameplay experience. The game's Season 17 update, titled Arsenal, will arrive shortly, bringing with it a slew of new features like a fresh map, a legend, survival gear, and several gameplay tweaks.

Evac Tower is a new survival item that will be included in the game. It will affect the game's tactics, as players will now have a new rotation option and will have to adapt how they continue in the game with numerous new strategies that will evolve. The following article will cover everything that players need to know about the upcoming survival item.

Evac Tower is the third survival item that will be added to Apex Legends in Season 17 Arsenal

Evac Tower has the ability to change the battle royale's playing style and techniques. The item is a re-deployable movable balloon in Apex Legends that allows teams to rotate and acquire a positional edge over their opponents.

The method will be simple: when the Evac Tower is deployed, it will launch a rocket into the sky, which will ultimately explode and turn into a balloon. After this the anchor will be released, bringing the zipline down to the ground level. Teams will be able to ride up, skydive, and reposition themselves in different areas as a result of this.

The item is easy to find since it may be discovered laying on the ground in care packages and inside loot bins. However, users should be aware that Evac Towers will have a limited duration and will take damage over time, as well as a limited HP, and can be destroyed.

Release date of the upcoming update

The Season 17 Arsenal update is scheduled to be released on May 9. The update will include a new legend named Ballistics. Fans may be familiar with the character, but his skills were not publicly revealed until now.

A new Weapon Mastery System, which will function as a new form of weapon advancement, will be added. Players will now be able to follow the progress of each weapon and by using it, they will gain experience points that will allow them to rank up their weapons and win rewards such as Banners, Frames, Skins, and more.

The forthcoming update of Apex Legends will also alter the World's Edge map by introducing new POIs called Monument and Stacks. The former will take the position of Fragment East and West, while the latter will act as the Point of Interest on the southern edge.

The Season 17 Arsenal Update will undoubtedly make Apex Legends more dynamic and enable new ways to evolve, which will pique the interest of the public.

