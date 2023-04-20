3 best weapon loadouts in Apex Legends' for ranked on Broken Moon Season 16

Apex Legends' fifth new map, Broken Moon, debuted with the launch of Season 15: Eclipse. The map features quite an extensive design, with POIs spread out far and wide. Its size is comparable to that of Storm Point and features Zip-Rails for players to hook onto and traverse across different POIs with ease. With Season 16: Revelry in motion, there have been quite a few changes to the weapon meta in Apex Legends.

A variety of guns have been balanced to ensure that the competitive aspect of the game remains healthy. There are certain loadouts that will definitely stand out from the rest.

Apex Legends ranked mode: 3 weapon loadouts to win on Broken Moon Season 16

The consistent changes to the weapon meta keep the competitive integrity of Apex Legends healthy. With the launch of Season 16: Revelry, new balance changes affected a significant number of firearms. Furthermore, Nemesis Burst AR also made its debut.

This article looks at three of the top weapon loadouts that we believe will help you quickly reach your desired rank.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

1) Nemesis Burst AR and C.A.R. SMG

Nemesis Burst AR and C.A.R. SMG in Apex Legends(Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nemesis Burst AR is arguably the strongest assault rifle in the current meta. It has the shortest time-to-kill (TTK) than any other AR, making it a formidable choice as a primary weapon. Broken Moon has quite a bit of open terrain, and the Nemesis absolutely shines when it comes to medium-range fights, quickly decimating anyone in the players' sights.

The C.A.R. SMG acts as a great secondary for any fights that are short range. Despite its recent nerf, it remains a strong pick and has the potential to quickly shred anyone in its effective range.

The versatility that the C.A.R. SMG offers in using not just both ammo types, light and heavy, but also attachments for the same makes it a great secondary weapon. Players never have to worry about their ammo running out, as there is always light or heavy ammo spread about somewhere in each POI.

2) Charge Rifle and Volt SMG

Charge Rifle and Volt SMG in Apex Legends(Image via Sportskeeda)

Broken Moon is an extremely large map with long sight lines. Just like in Storm Point, having a sniper on your team definitely improves not only your chances at survival, but also at gaining easier Kill Points (KP).

While Apex Legends offers a variety of snipers for players to use, the Charge Rifle is the best pick for a map like Broken Moon. Being a hit-scan weapon, the ability to deal consistent and impactful damage becomes tenfold. It is one of the easiest guns to use in the game and has a great impact throughout the game. The ease of sniping ensures that the entire team has at least level 4 Evo Shields to carry into any fight they seek out.

Despite being a great sniper rifle, the Charge Rifle is almost useless at close range. Volt SMG is a great secondary to pair with it. The Volt SMG has the potential to be useful at both close and medium ranges. It deals a great amount of damage and has barely any recoil. The ease of using the Volt makes it a great pick for a secondary weapon.

3) G7 Scout and R99

G7 Scout and R99 SMG in Apex Legends(Image via Sportskeeda)

The G7 scout is a marksman weapon that outshines all of its counterparts in the class. It could potentially wreck anyone in the player's sights with only a few shots. Equipped with a barrel stabilizer, it is a very stable weapon and players can use it with ease. The utility relies entirely upon their own aim and mechanics. In the right hands, it is one of the deadliest weapons in the meta.

The R99 supplements the G7 Scout by being equally formidable but in close-range combat. It has one of the highest fire rates, and can easily earn a knockdown with an adept spray. Both guns being light-ammo type makes it easier for players to stack up on ammunition in Apex Legends.

Considering Broken Moon's terrain in Apex Legends, players are better off carrying a medium to long-range gun paired with a short-range SMG. The recent buffs to the R99 have made it a solid secondary to pair with any primary weapon. Overall, the key to winning gunfights in ranked on Broken Moon relies entirely on thier positioning and mechanical skills.

Poll : 0 votes