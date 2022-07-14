"I'm so f***ing antisocial": Asmongold opens up about why he has not been streaming regularly

Zack "Asmongold" had a pretty rough week and revealed in today's stream why he has not been streaming regularly. The Twitch powerhouse recently went through a bout of food poisoning and had tweeted a couple of days ago about projectile vomiting while driving.

Zack @Asmongold Not sure if I'll be on tomorrow/Sunday



Got food poisoning, threw up all over myself 4 times or so while I was driving home on the highway



It was so bad I blew a pepperoni out my nose



Planning on getting at least 3 new car smell scented trees to undo the smell Not sure if I'll be on tomorrow/SundayGot food poisoning, threw up all over myself 4 times or so while I was driving home on the highwayIt was so bad I blew a pepperoni out my nose Planning on getting at least 3 new car smell scented trees to undo the smell

Although he resumed streaming, it was clear that he was going through a rough patch. When asked on stream about returning to a regular streaming schedule, Zack told his viewers that he was going through a bad phase that made him quite "antisocial" and therefore not fit to stream.

Asmongold talks about having to cope with stress and food poisoning

The OTK co-founder has a dedicated Twitter fanbase that has been feeling the absence of his regular reactions and gaming streams. However, he did stream from his alternate channel Zackrawrr and finally got the rare Endmire Flyer in World of Warcraft after grinding hard.

Before his 'Reddit reactions' section at the start of today's stream, the 29-year-old was answering questions and reading the chat. Someone asked when he would do the fabled interview with Ted Cruz, and that is when the streamer decided to open up about his personal life:

"You know, ever since like the food poisoning thing, like, I go through these phases and this is just kind of like what happens with me is like... I'll get like really stressed out about stuff, and I'll need to just, kind of like, I'll like mentally shut down."

The streamer was clearly stressed out about work, and the food poisoning made it worse. Mental health is quite important, and it is refreshing to see such a popular personality be so open about taking a break from work, thus indirectly raising awareness regarding the need to take mental health days.

He went on to further explain that his current mental capability would not have allowed him to have a good time streaming because he goes into an introverted space whenever he feels overwhelmed:

"I'm kind of in like one of those places now whenever I've got like a bunch of people... The thing is with me is like I'm so, uh, f***ing anti-social that like even the attempt at making contact with me will stress me out."

Asmongold went on to explain how people calling and texting would only make his condition worse. He agreed when someone in the chat said that he was an introvert and needed time to get better:

"I need a lot of time to sometimes like recharge and just be by myself, uh, you know."

(Timestamp 00:28:16)

The stress of streaming and interacting with an audience is sometimes too much, and as Asmongold explained, he did start streaming on his alternate channel. The caveat being that those streams are purely gaming streams with minimal chat interaction:

"And like, I stream on my second channel, right? But that's like no cam, just playing video games. Who gives a f***, right? And so that's kind of a different vibe for me, and it doesn't really bother me as much, but overall it is, uh, it's just one of those things... I get stressed, out and that's it."

He acknowledged that different people have different coping mechanisms and reiterated that his was to stay alone.

Fans react to Asmongold's explaining his absence

Most fans were supportive of their streamer and wondered if he was feeling fine:

Chat supporting Asmongold's decision to take a break (Image via Asmongold/Twitch)

The YouTube comments under the clip were also supportive, with some giving their own take on depression and anxiety:

Comments explaining their personal opinions on mental health (Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Fan's theories about introverts and anxiety (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Mental health is very important for people to function to their fullest, and it is very often ignored or swept under the rug in our hectic modern lives. Asmon's opinion on taking a break when things get too overwhelming is great advice.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far