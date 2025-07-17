Assassin’s Creed Netflix adaptation finally gets an update

Assassin’s Creed has received the go signal from Netflix, as announced in the official Ubisoft news release. The nature of the show has been confirmed to be live-action with Roberto Patino and David Wiener as the creators, showrunners, and executive producers. The series is set to follow the plot of the game, depicting a secret war between two opposing factions with different ideologies and goals.

Ad

This article will highlight the upcoming Assassin’s Creed series set to arrive on Netflix.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Assassin’s Creed Netflix live-action series officially confirmed

The Assassin’s Creed series has lacked any updates for quite a while, but the latest Ubisoft news release has now confirmed that the live-action series is on its way to production.

Ad

Trending

Executive Producer and Head of Content at Ubisoft Film & Television, Margaret Boykin, expressed the team's joy and stated:

"We are so excited to work alongside Roberto, David, and our Netflix partners to bring this beloved franchise to series"

Although limited information has been included in the blog, the story will revolve around a faction that wishes to protect the people’s free will contest another organization that aims to control and manipulate humanity’s future. It is also set to portray different characters across various times and their fight in crucial historic moments to safeguard all of mankind.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Where to find the Kappa in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Fans can expect to witness some of the key elements from the Assassin’s Creed universe, including parkour, adventures, and thrilling combat in the upcoming series. In partnership with Netflix, Ubisoft Film & Television members Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, and Austin Dill will be spearheading the project in bringing the Brotherhood to life.

Netflix's Vice President of Scripted Series, Peter Friedlander, said:

Ad

"When we first announced our partnership with Ubisoft in 2020, we set out with an ambitious goal to bring the rich, expansive world of Assassin's Creed to life in bold new ways"

The upcoming Assassin’s Creed live-action series is also the first step between Ubisoft and Netflix in creating media content based on the video game series after both companies entered into an agreement in 2020. The originality and plot of the game have mesmerised the community for a long time, and this announcement has surely caught some of the fans by surprise.

Ad

It is important to note that the official blog did not outline any release period for the series and will likely be announced at a later date.

Fans can keep an eye out for the official Ubisoft blog for more information. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.