Assassin’s Creed Netflix adaptation finally gets an update

Assassin’s Creed has received the go signal from Netflix, as announced in the official Ubisoft news release. The nature of the show has been confirmed to be live-action with Roberto Patino and David Wiener as the creators, showrunners, and executive producers. The series is set to follow the plot of the game, depicting a secret war between two opposing factions with different ideologies and goals.
This article will highlight the upcoming Assassin’s Creed series set to arrive on Netflix.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
Assassin’s Creed Netflix live-action series officially confirmed
The Assassin’s Creed series has lacked any updates for quite a while, but the latest Ubisoft news release has now confirmed that the live-action series is on its way to production.
Executive Producer and Head of Content at Ubisoft Film & Television, Margaret Boykin, expressed the team's joy and stated:
"We are so excited to work alongside Roberto, David, and our Netflix partners to bring this beloved franchise to series"
Although limited information has been included in the blog, the story will revolve around a faction that wishes to protect the people’s free will contest another organization that aims to control and manipulate humanity’s future. It is also set to portray different characters across various times and their fight in crucial historic moments to safeguard all of mankind.
Fans can expect to witness some of the key elements from the Assassin’s Creed universe, including parkour, adventures, and thrilling combat in the upcoming series. In partnership with Netflix, Ubisoft Film & Television members Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, and Austin Dill will be spearheading the project in bringing the Brotherhood to life.
Netflix's Vice President of Scripted Series, Peter Friedlander, said:
"When we first announced our partnership with Ubisoft in 2020, we set out with an ambitious goal to bring the rich, expansive world of Assassin's Creed to life in bold new ways"
The upcoming Assassin’s Creed live-action series is also the first step between Ubisoft and Netflix in creating media content based on the video game series after both companies entered into an agreement in 2020. The originality and plot of the game have mesmerised the community for a long time, and this announcement has surely caught some of the fans by surprise.
It is important to note that the official blog did not outline any release period for the series and will likely be announced at a later date.
Fans can keep an eye out for the official Ubisoft blog for more information. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
