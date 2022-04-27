"I don't give a f***": Twitch streamer Atrioc expresses support over EEvisu cheating scandal

Brandon "Atrioc" is just one of many content creators who recently gave their hot take on the developing EEVisu cheating scandal.

On April 25, Phil "EEVisu" took to Twitter to admit that he had cheated on the latest episode of Mizkif's Schooled. The quiz game show challenged influencers and streamers to compete for a cash prize pool, and the show had just recently hit its one-year mark.

In the most recent episode, contestants competed against each other for a collective prize of $50K. In the end, EEVisu was delegated as the victor of the considerable winnings. But ever since the Super Smash Bros star revealed his tricks, the internet was pretty split on how to feel about the entire situation.

Atrioc offers his hot take on the EEvisu situation, fans react

In a now-deleted clip, Twitch personality Atrioc was caught discussing how he felt about EEVisu both admitting to and simply cheating in the first place. He started off his short rant at minute 23:51 of the original VOD:

"If he did it, I don't give a f**k. I'm happy for him."

He disclosed that he had known the Super Smash Bros star for a long time and felt that the fact that Schooled wasn't a serious show should justify his friend's decision to cheat. Atrioc also expressed that he believed the stunt had to have brought in more publicity for the show and that doing such things is the norm for entertainment shows:

"I wish nobody did, but also, I don't care about 'Schooled,' like, as a f**king serious institution. He probably made the show better. That clip already was really funny. The whole point of the show is entertainment."

Matthew "Mizkif" himself had expressed interest in terminating his influencer-based show in light of recurring cheating scandals over the past couple of months.

He solemnly announced that he was "over it" to showcase that he was done putting up with the participants' decisions to not take his show seriously and cheat in favor of the monetary prize pool.

In his own stream, Atrioc suggested that he felt that Mizkif hadn't really done much to stop the cheating in the first place:

"You want no cheating in your game show? You have to do more about it when it comes up the million other times."

He essentially asserted his belief that because there were no clear consequences for those caught cheating, it should be no surprise that contestants cheat anyway, especially given the hefty amount of money on the line:

"Mizkif has made it clear that no one's punished for it, and it's basically an entertainment show. When you send that signal over and over, and then you put a lot of life-changing money on the line, it's a lot to ask someone to not glance at their phone."

Fans react to Atrioc's hot takes

Fans did not take well to Atrioc's take with respect to EEVisu's admission of guilt. In a now locked post on the infamous subreddit r/LiveStreamFail, viewers scrutinized the streamer's words to the point of ruin. Twitter fans took to the microblogging platform to dissect the now removed Reddit comments. Many were even calling to "cancel" the streamer for his decision to support in-game cheating.

No way he gets cancelled over an EE take LMAOOOOOO

Some fans agreed with Atrioc but did not feel the same way about the abuse of power when it came to the cash prize pool:

Many fans were seen defending Mizkif, offering their explanations as to why EEVisu should not be offered the same refuge for cheating as those who had cheated in the past. They alluded to Bruce "BruceDropEmOff," another contestant who had been caught cheating in the past. However, this only fueled Atrioc's main argument even more.

Mizkif has yet to officially confirm the allegations behind the inner workings of the show or if Schooled is to be discontinued for good.

