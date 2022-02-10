Battlefield 2042 refund petition crosses more than 100,000 signatures, but there might not be any refunds

Such has been the downfall of Battlefield 2042 that fans have now gone the extra step to ask for refunds.

Since the game first launched, there have been nothing but negatives for the fans. The 2021 release was supposed to become the benchmark on which future Battlefield games would be made. But much to fans' agony, DICE and EA, the release has become one of the worst-reviewed games on Steam since launch.

There was already an instance of Steam offering refunds outside of the refund period. But there are still many sets of fans who are displeased with the state of the game so far. The delay of season one has been another reason for angry fans. As a result, many of them have now flocked in to sign a petition asking for refunds from EA.

Battlefield 2042's refund petition gets massive support

The news was first brought to the front by a reliable industry insider, Tom Henderson. Tom tweeted about what was then a new petition. The petition claims that EA should refund the buyers on counts of false advertising. The creator further adds how many of the advertised features are yet to find a place in the game.

"According to many consumer reports, Electronic Arts and DICE did not keep many promises made at launch, and Battlefield 2042 was launched as unplayable. Even today, Battlefield 2042 has bugs that drastically change the in-game experience so much that it's deemed an unfinished release by many community members."

Since then, the petition has been signed by 100,000 plus members, and the signatures keep growing. Unfortunately, this shows the agony fans have over the game, and sadly, the recovery of the game is yet to satisfy the owners.

Will EA refund Battlefield 2042 owners?

The elephant in the room has to be whether EA will care about the petition and refund the users. As things stand, a refund is highly unlikely for three reasons.

Reason one is that there's no way of knowing if the 100,000 strong signatories are all owners of the game. Reason two would be that the refunds will be a logistical nightmare as it's impossible to know which player has purchased from which platform and store. Third, the petition is not a legal order by any means, and EA is not liable to compensate anybody.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ EA's quarterly revenue is thanked due to Apex Legends and FIFA.



No mention of Battlefield 2042 sales, which is something they generally report on after release. EA's quarterly revenue is thanked due to Apex Legends and FIFA.No mention of Battlefield 2042 sales, which is something they generally report on after release.

However, the petition will still hold its place in the gaming industry in the future. The petition is a testament that it's not okay for developers to make promises and not deliver on them.

Battlefield 2042 has hurt the company by around $100 Million, but it has hurt the company's reputation even more. Unless Battlefield 2042 quickly turns things around, there will be a future where fans will never trust the series or EA, for that matter. The game will remain a memoir of a poor legacy that DICE and EA will find very hard to shake off moving forward.

