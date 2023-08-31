Beyond Good and Evil remastered leaked ahead of the series' 20th anniversary

A new Beyond Good and Evil game is potentially arriving in the near future, however, it's not the game that fans might be hoping for. Recently, a probable remaster for the 2003 original, titled - Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition has been leaked online by the US ratings board, ESRB (Entertainment Software Ratings Board).

The news comes from X user (formerly Twitter) @MACOS380, who spotted the listing on ESRB's web page. Surprisingly, the title is listed as a cross-generation title, coming out on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and even the Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, the listing does not feature any info regarding the game's planned release date, but given the series' 20th anniversary is right around the corner, the remaster might get announced soon.

Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition is a remaster of the 2003 original for current-generation consoles and PC

While details regarding the game are sparse, what can be gathered from the ESRB listing is that Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition seems to be essentially a remaster of the 2003 original. The game's description reads:

"This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the role of a reporter accompanied by a pig-like companion investigating a conspiracy on the planet of Hillys. From a third-person perspective, players explore fantasy locations, take photos of evidence, solve puzzles, and fight robot and alien enemies."

Ubisoft has been working periodically on a sequel to the 2003 original for more than a decade at this point. Much like their open-world pirate simulator, Skull and Bones, the sequel to the 2003 action-adventure classic has been in development hell for a long time. It was first teased in 2007 with a short CGI trailer that seemed to continue the story of the original game.

However, with almost a decade-long silence, when Ubisoft once again came out with details and a brand new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel, it was revealed that the game is being restructured as a narrative prequel to the 2003 original. This was the very last time Ubisoft announced anything related to Beyond Good and Evil.

In 2020, Michel Ansel, the driving force and creative mind behind some of Ubisoft's most beloved I.P.s like Rayman and Beyond Good and Evil, left the company to pursue his passion for wildlife. While it felt like Ubisoft has given up on the BGE I.P. for good, the leaked details regarding the remaster seem to hint otherwise.