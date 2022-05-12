"Black people need to have more glossy skin" - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order designer discusses blatant racism at Respawn

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been one of the more successful releases in the series, and it has been a massive success. Due to such a positive response from the community, a sequel is also rumored to be in the making. However, not a lot is known about that

However, there has been a stunning revelation about the game recently, which could raise some serious questions about the culture at Respawn.

NoraNevaBoreYa 🏳️‍🌈 @NoraShramek The worst thing i heard was when someone (not gonna give any info here) said 'I think all the black people need to have more glossy skin because black people have more oily skin than other people' dead shock on everyone's face. Looks at me. 'Right Nora?' Me 'WTF is wrong w/u?' The worst thing i heard was when someone (not gonna give any info here) said 'I think all the black people need to have more glossy skin because black people have more oily skin than other people' dead shock on everyone's face. Looks at me. 'Right Nora?' Me 'WTF is wrong w/u?'

Respawn is well-known not just for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order but also for games like Apex Legends. The latter has a varied cast of characters (or Legends) that will appear interesting to players of all demographics and races. However, when it comes to the Star Wars game, the perceived opinion about the developers might turn out to be wrong. This is based on the revelations made by a former developer who used to work at the studio.

Former Respawn developer makes stunning revelation about design decisions related to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The recent accusation has been made by Twitter user Nora Shramek, the lighting lead at 31st Union. However, the accusations she has made are against her former employer, Respawn, where she worked on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

NoraNevaBoreYa 🏳️‍🌈 @NoraShramek When I worked on SW:JFO a LOT of devs wanted & advocated 4 the main character 2b black &/or a woman. 'Reasons' 4 NO: We already have 2 black people in the game. Rey is a woman & we can't do that to' guess what the demographic of the people making those decisions looked like? When I worked on SW:JFO a LOT of devs wanted & advocated 4 the main character 2b black &/or a woman. 'Reasons' 4 NO: We already have 2 black people in the game. Rey is a woman & we can't do that to' guess what the demographic of the people making those decisions looked like?

If the accusations are true, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order might have had a black or female protagonist. According to her, several developers working on the project were on board. Yet, the decision was turned down, and while a number of reasons were stated, they could easily be classified as controversial.

"'Reasons' 4 NO: We already have 2 black people in the game. Rey is a woman & we can't do that to' guess what the demographic of the people making those decisions looked like?"

One of the biggest accusations she has made is the embed given in, the earlier section. Although she hasn't named an individual, a certain person had a take on race, which is nothing but racism.

"The worst thing I heard was when someone (not going to give any info here) said, 'I think all the black people need to have more glossy skin because black people have more oily skin than other people' dead shock on everyone's face. Looks at me. 'Right Nora?' Me 'WTF is wrong w/u?'"

While there have been no verifications of the tweets spotted by Gamesradar, the story might have some truth. In the end, the game had a white protagonist, Cal Kestis. It will be hard to determine the actual reasons for going with him as the main lead.

Nora also clarified that her blame isn't on EA or Lucasfilm, but she was saddened by those in charge. She believed that they could have made a difference but chose not to.

