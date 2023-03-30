Create

Brand new Call of Duty leak reveals 13 new weapons in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Mar 30, 2023 21:25 IST
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 upcoming weapons list leaked (Image via Activision)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are reportedly going to receive a long list of new weapons in the upcoming seasonal update. Various file names were leaked recently that suggest popular weapons in the franchise, like the Famas, might debut in the Season 3 patch.

A total of 13 code names were reportedly leaked with different naming patterns, hinting at various upcoming weapons. Twitter account @TaskForceCodW posted the information, alongside an earlier tweet describing FR 5.56’s return. Activision is yet to address the data and it thus remains speculation on the community’s part for now.

Let us take a closer look at all the leaked names for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 3 update.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 might receive over a dozen new weapons in Season 3

iw9_me_sword02iw9_br_ngsierraiw9_sn_indiaiw9_pi_tango9iw9_ar_helimaiw9_sm_acharlie45iw9_sh_tsierraiw9_sn_walphaiw9_pi_mike2011iw9_ar_malimaiw9_sm_acharlie9iw9_me_kamasiw9_me_kalisticks twitter.com/TaskForceCodW/…

Activision is committed to delivering loads of playable content with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. Season 3 is going to be the next big patch that will tweak both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with new adjustments and introduce fresh gameplay elements.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 launched with a limited list of guns, which the developers have slowly expanded with every season. The leak of 13 code names has certainly generated hype in the playerbase, and has the potential to be the biggest arsenal expansion to date.

Here is a list of all the leaked names:

  • iw9_me_sword02
  • iw9_br_ngsierra
  • iw9_sn_india
  • iw9_pi_tango9
  • iw9_ar_helima
  • iw9_sm_acharlie45
  • iw9_sh_tsierra
  • iw9_sn_walpha
  • iw9_pi_mike2011
  • iw9_ar_malima
  • iw9_sm_acharlie9
  • iw9_me_kamas
  • iw9_me_kalisticks

The exact source of the information and its credibility remains undetermined. Activision finalizes the nature of the updates and can make changes to the final product that is released to the playerbase. As such, the list of weapons to be added is subject to change.

Season 3 weapons leak

The publisher has been following a trend while introducing only a limited number of firearms with every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. The possibility of releasing a total of 13 new weapons in a single season seems pretty low. However, they may be released in two parts throughout Season 3.

Activision may also take the route of introducing a fresh arsenal directly via the new Battle Pass as an incentive. It can also choose to release a few options directly on existing weapon platforms and a few of them as rewards for completing event challenges like the Ronin missions.

Activision is yet to officially confirm the details of the Season 3 patch at the time of writing this article. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

