Bystial Dis Pater set to feature in Yu-Gi-Oh!'s upcoming set Cyberstorm Access

According to YuGiOhNews on Twitter, Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG and TCG are set to witness an incredibly powerful monster hitting the field in 2023. Known as “Bystial Dis Pater,” this card will be a level 10 Dark Synchro Dragon which shows great promise to be a meta-shaking monster. Besides being incredibly powerful, it also feels easy to put into play and comes with a game-disrupting ability.

While it has not been officially confirmed, this could potentially lead to more Bystial cards arriving in the future. Fortunately, fans of Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG won’t have to wait long for this card to hit their decks, as Cyberstorm Access releases on January 14, 2023. TCG players will have to wait until May 5, 2023, to use Bystial Dis Pater. But what does this card do?

What is the powerful new Synchro monster, Bystial Dis Pater in Yu-Gi-Oh!?

The Synchro Monster Bystial Dis Paster could be one of the best cards coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game in 2023, but only time will tell for that point. The card was revealed on Twitter and later translated, courtesy of YuGiOhNews. While some of this card's abilities could be different at launch, here’s what we know about it as of writing this article.

YuGiOh News @YuGiOhNewsTCG

A new “Bystial” support card has been revealed for the upcoming Core set Cyberstorm Access



Translation: YGOrganization

#遊戯王 #YuGiOh #유희왕 ❰𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀❱A new “Bystial” support card has been revealed for the upcoming Core set Cyberstorm AccessTranslation: YGOrganization ❰𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀❱A new “Bystial” support card has been revealed for the upcoming Core set Cyberstorm Access✨Translation: YGOrganization#遊戯王 #YuGiOh #유희왕 https://t.co/h5glIF9GLz

Bystial Dis Pater

Card type: Level 10 | DARK | Dragon | Synchro | Effect

Level 10 | DARK | Dragon | Synchro | Effect Errata: 1 Tuner + 1 non-Tuner Dragon monster used to summon. You can only use the first and second effects of this card’s name once per turn.

1 Tuner + 1 non-Tuner Dragon monster used to summon. You can only use the first and second effects of this card’s name once per turn. Attack/Defense: 3500/3500

3500/3500 First ability: You can target 1 banished LIGHT or DARK monster; Special Summon it to your field.

You can target 1 banished LIGHT or DARK monster; Special Summon it to your field. Second ability: When your opponent activates a monster effect (Quick Effect): You can target 1 banished card; shuffle it to the Deck, then, if you were that card’s owner, destroy that monster. If your opponent was, negate that effect.

Katherine 🏳️‍⚧️ @KatsuneNiko



I LOVE COMBINING ROCKET TRACER AND BYSTIAL MAGNAMHUT TO MAKE THIS GUY



I LOVE SUMMONING BACK BANISHED DRAGONS TO EXTEND WITH



WOOOOOO @YuGiOhNewsTCG I LOVE DRAGON LINK I LOVE DRAGON LINKI LOVE COMBINING ROCKET TRACER AND BYSTIAL MAGNAMHUT TO MAKE THIS GUYI LOVE SUMMONING BACK BANISHED DRAGONS TO EXTEND WITHWOOOOOO @YuGiOhNewsTCG I LOVE DRAGON LINK I LOVE DRAGON LINKI LOVE COMBINING ROCKET TRACER AND BYSTIAL MAGNAMHUT TO MAKE THIS GUYI LOVE SUMMONING BACK BANISHED DRAGONS TO EXTEND WITHWOOOOOO

Based on the information provided, it will be a simple enough matter to bring this card into play. According to one Yu-Gi-Oh! player on Twitter, you’re just going to need Rokket Tracer and Bystial Magnamhut, and you can get this beast in play.

Bystial Dis Pater could easily fit into numerous diverse decks, particularly D-Link. The monster's very first ability on its own is already pretty fantastic. You get to choose a LIGHT or DARK monster that was banished, and Special Summon it to your side of the field. Furthermore, it doesn’t appear to matter which player banished it either.

How great would it be to Special Summon an opponent’s creature, and use it as summon fodder, or even win the game with it? The second ability for this Yu-Gi-Oh! creature is an amazing way to counter monster effects.

It doesn’t matter what kind of monster effect it is, either, and it’s a Quick Effect, so you can use it in response to several effects. From there, you must take a banished card and shuffle it into its owner’s deck. If you controlled that card, destroy the monster whose effect you’re responding to. Otherwise, you will simply counter the effect.

Players have already begun discussing its inclusion, whether it's into a D-Link or Rokket-Red Archfiend deck. This creature could easily be a game-ender, or perhaps a way to set up a bigger and more reliable win condition. If nothing else, this Yu-Gi-Oh! card shows promise as a powerful option for your decks.

Nevertheless, fans will have to wait for some time for this monster to arrive. Yu-Gi-Oh!’s OCG version will receive Cyberstorm Access on January 14, 2023, while the TCG edition will get it on May 5, 2023.

