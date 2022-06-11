Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not feature destructible environments in multiplayer

Call of Duty fans have been curious about what environment destruction will look like in Modern Warfare 2.

This new title was expected from fans right after Modern Warfare 19 came out, which was essentially an upgraded version of the original Modern Warfare. This upcoming game will surely have several changes to its source material, but it looks like Infinity Ward is taking a new step forward after Vanguard.

Call of Duty moving away from environment destruction seen in Vanguard

Call of Duty fans should expect a lot less destructible areas than they did from Vanguard in the new Modern Warfare 2. Apparently, much fewer things are going to be destructible.

The exact phrase that the developers used was “dialing back.” Vanguard players have grown accustomed to breaking several objects to find new angles to shoot enemies from, so this will undoubtedly be a change.

It isn’t like the mechanic will be gone for good, though. Areas that see heavy gunfire will get bruised up from the impact of combat in the new and improved Modern Warfare 2. There will also be some parts of the single-player campaign that will feature environment destruction.

It looks like this is Infinity Ward’s way of listening to feedback from the fans after Call of Duty: Vanguard. That game featured several breakable objects like wooden panels and boarded windows that users could get surprise shots off.

Vanguard featured many destructible landmarks (Image via Infinity Ward)

This added an element to the game that felt a little annoying to gamers. Some even got shot through wooden barriers without any way of scouting them out first.

Game Director Jack O’Hara said in an interview recently:

“We’re definitely dialing [destruction] back in multiplayer. Philosophically we like a little bit more of the consistency. We’d love to go to a world where everything is destructible, but from a design language perspective, it just gets a lot more complex.”

There are also rumors about a game mode where players can build maps. Adding destructible areas to this mode, though, would be incredibly complicated.

The remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28. A beta will drop earlier to give gamers early access to the game. To get on the beta, they need to preorder the title to receive an early access code.

It looks like several new gameplay elements are being added to Modern Warfare 2. There will be some updated underwater combat, where users can shoot each other at the cost of some bullet damage. There will also be new vehicles, including one that can operate on land and water.

