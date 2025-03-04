Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console (PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch) revealed

The Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console have officially been revealed, and they contain some substantial changes, most specifically in the UI department. The developers have addressed a lot of the issues that plagued console players on launch day.

Hopefully, the changes listed in the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console will give existing and new players a more seamless gaming experience. Furthermore, while the UI has been given a tiny overhaul, other aspects of the game have also been looked into and tweaked.

That said, here are the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console.

Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console

New Features listed in the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console:

Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console list a plethora of changes (Image via 2K Games)

Modern Age Geographic Society Updates:

Natural History Mastery now grants Explorers +1 Sight and the ability to gain artifacts from Natural Wonders.

Completing Future Civic now grants +1 Artifact in the Modern Age

Completing Hegemony Civic now grants +1 Artifact when an Explorer researches Artifacts.

Explorers have had their cost increased now that Artifacts can be acquired from more sources.

Explorers can no longer create a new Dig site on top of an existing Dig site.

The Continents lens has been updated to show Natural Wonders that can provide Artifacts.

Hegemony has switched places with Militarism and now requires Nationalism and Globalism.

Increased the number of Artifacts that are spawned on Tiny maps.

Holy Cities can now be converted. Note that when players create their own Missionary Units, they will always follow the player’s chosen Religion.

City States will now turn into Friendly Independent Powers on Age Transition instead of disappearing completely and will also now start with more units in Exploration and Modern Ages.

Completing the final milestone of a Legacy Path no longer adds Age Progress in the Modern Age to ensure you have more time to complete a Victory.

Leaders & Civs tweaked in Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console

Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console state two Leaders have been tweaked (Image via 2K Games)

Leaders

Napoleon, Emperor** : Napoleon, Emperor can no longer reject Sanctions for free.

: Napoleon, Emperor can no longer reject Sanctions for free. Isabella: Addressed an issue that some users reported experiencing where the 300 Gold from discovering a Natural Wonder while playing as Isabella was not being granted.

Civs

America : America now receives +2 Resource slots upon constructing their Unique Quarter.

: America now receives +2 Resource slots upon constructing their Unique Quarter. Buganda : Adjusted Nyanza Civic Effect for Modern Buganda to award +1 Happiness and +1 Culture on Quarters adjacent to Rivers or Lakes.

: Adjusted Nyanza Civic Effect for Modern Buganda to award +1 Happiness and +1 Culture on Quarters adjacent to Rivers or Lakes. Meiji Japan : Added +1 Resource slots to the Zaibatsu Unique Quarter.

: Added +1 Resource slots to the Zaibatsu Unique Quarter. Siam : Increased cost of Siam’s Itsaraphab action to be 50% more than the standard Befriend Independent action.

: Increased cost of Siam’s Itsaraphab action to be 50% more than the standard Befriend Independent action. Siam: Addressed a reported issue where Siam was sometimes not properly unlocked in the Modern Age after unlocking them during the Exploration Age.

Gameplay changes listed in the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console

Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console shed light on AI tweaks (Image via 2K Games)

AI

AI will now perform better at completing the Modern Cultural Legacy Path, by gaining Artifacts from Natural Wonders, researching at Museums/Universities, completing Civics, etc. (No more AI explorer stacks of doom!)

Addressed a reported issue where the AI would sometimes fail to spend all of their points during an Advanced Start setup.

In Modern, AI will now declare war less often at the start of the age.

In Modern, AI will now consider Ideology more before Declaring War or offering Peace.

Other Leaders now have a decreased desire for war if neither party has an Ideology.

Other Leaders now have an increased desire for war with players of Opposing ideologies.

Other Leaders now have a decreased desire for Peace with players of opposing Ideologies.

AI will now offer high-value Cities less often during Peace Deals.

Economy

Oil Rigs now benefit from Warehouse bonuses granted by the Ironworks and Combustion Tech Masteries.

City Patron Pantheon effect decreased from +3 to +2 Influence on Altars.

In-progress Buildings that are instantly granted to the player will now auto-complete.

Improvements to Rail Networks aimed at increasing the reliability of Settlements connecting to the Rail Network over water by building Ports. This should apply as long as the Capital either has a Port or is connected by rail to a settlement with a Port.

Addressed an issue that some users reported experiencing where Sea Trade and Rail connections sometimes failed in Settlements where the City Center was not adjacent to the coast.

Addressed an issue that some users reported experiencing where the Factory was unavailable when a Distant Lands Settlement was connected to a Homelands Settlement in the Modern Age.

Addressed a reported issue where too many bonuses to Growth where Food needed for the next growth event became negative.

Towns will now switch their focus back to Growing town automatically if they are no longer eligible for their chosen Focus (for example, if their population decreases) until they are eligible again.

Diplomacy

Sanctions can now be used at Neutral Relationship and their cost will decrease as the Relationship gets more hostile.

Crises

Addressed a reported issue with Revolutions Crisis applying more Unhappiness in Settlements than stated.

Made improvements to the Loyalty Crisis in the Antiquity Age, including giving the ability to purchase Villas in towns during this crisis, giving another way to manage the happiness of your settlements.

Military

Naval Units can now disperse Independent Powers.

Refinements made to the Army Unpacking action. Players now have the option to select the Commander hex when choosing an unpack direction. Doing so will unpack the strongest unit in the Commander Unit's hex and arrange any remaining Units on adjacent hexes based on the current facing direction of the Commander. If the player indicates a direction to unpack by selecting an adjacent hex, the strongest Unit will unpack in that direction, with the next strongest Unit unpacking on the Commander hex. Remaining Units will then unpack on adjacent hexes based on the unpack direction.

Addressed a reported issue with Harassment promotion unintentionally stacking too high.

Addressed a reported issue with incorrect Bombard strength being used for Garde Imperial and Sepoy Unique Infantry Units.

Duplicate Aerodrome Commanders should no longer appear when conquering a Settlement in the Modern Age.

A "ghost" Unit (or multiple Units of any class) can no longer be created when Units are deployed by an AI Commander Unit during normal gameplay.

Bombers can now deploy Nuclear Weapons when packed into an Aerodrome, Carrier, or Squadron Commander (previously only Heavy Bombers could do so).

Updated the description of the Produce Nuclear Weapon to reflect this.

Added an additional Military Advisor notification for when you have produced a Nuclear Weapon but do not have a Bomber.

Addressed reported inconsistencies with Naval Combat.

Naval Units will use the correct Combat Strength values when attacking another Naval Unit in all instances.

Naval Units will properly take reciprocal damage after attacking another Naval Unit.

Naval Units will more consistently move into the attacked tile after defeating another Naval Unit.

Natural Wonders

Added Bermuda Triangle Natural Wonder for all players.

[Crossroads of the World DLC*] Added:

Machapuchare - Tropical

Mount Fuji – Grassland

Vinicunca – Desert

Vihren – Plains

Memento Balance

We have made many changes to Mementos to make more of them feel like viable choices. Some Mementos were overshadowing Leader and civ abilities and needed to be toned down, while others were not quite impactful enough to take often.

All-T'oqapu Tunic: Now grants +1 Sight for Scouts adjacent to Mountains (was +3 Sight).

Now grants +1 Sight for Scouts adjacent to Mountains (was +3 Sight). Altar Set: Now grants +1 Culture from Specialists (was +1 Culture and Gold from Specialists).

Now grants +1 Culture from Specialists (was +1 Culture and Gold from Specialists). Chalcedony Seal: Now grants +1 Culture and Gold for Unique Buildings and Improvements (old effect: "+3 Culture and Gold for Unique Buildings and Improvements if you have 3 or more Unique Buildings or Improvements").

Now grants +1 Culture and Gold for Unique Buildings and Improvements (old effect: "+3 Culture and Gold for Unique Buildings and Improvements if you have 3 or more Unique Buildings or Improvements"). Crown of Napoleon: Now grants 200 Gold per Age when a Formal War is declared against you (was 100 Gold per Age).

Now grants 200 Gold per Age when a Formal War is declared against you (was 100 Gold per Age). Dong Son Drum: Declaring a Formal War against another Civilization grants a Tech Boost (old effect: "Declaring War against another Civilization grants a Celebration").

Declaring a Formal War against another Civilization grants a Tech Boost (old effect: "Declaring War against another Civilization grants a Celebration"). Eagle Banner: Now Cities gain +2% Science per Great Work on Display, Max 20% (old effect: "Cities gain 5% bonus Science Efficiency per Great Work they contain, Max 25%").

Now Cities gain +2% Science per Great Work on Display, Max 20% (old effect: "Cities gain 5% bonus Science Efficiency per Great Work they contain, Max 25%"). Great Imperial Crown: Now grants +2 Science per Age on Towns in Tundra. (old effect: "Cities gain +5% Science per Great Work on Display, Max 25%").

Now grants +2 Science per Age on Towns in Tundra. (old effect: "Cities gain +5% Science per Great Work on Display, Max 25%"). Imago Mundi: Now grants +2 Sight instead of +1 for Scout's Search and Lookout abilities (was +3 Sight).

Now grants +2 Sight instead of +1 for Scout's Search and Lookout abilities (was +3 Sight). Joyeuse: Now grants +2 Happiness for every Cavalry Unit (old effect: "+2 Happiness per Age for every Cavalry Unit").

Now grants +2 Happiness for every Cavalry Unit (old effect: "+2 Happiness per Age for every Cavalry Unit"). Merchant's Saddle: Now grants +1 Movement for Scouts, Merchants, Settlers, and Explorers (old effect: "+1 Movement and Sight for Scouts, Merchants, and Settlers").

Now grants +1 Movement for Scouts, Merchants, Settlers, and Explorers (old effect: "+1 Movement and Sight for Scouts, Merchants, and Settlers"). Padrón Real: Now grants +2 Happiness per Age on Natural Wonders (old effect: "+100% yields on Natural Wonders, if you are working the most Natural Wonder tiles. +2 Combat Strength for Naval Units if you are not").

Now grants +2 Happiness per Age on Natural Wonders (old effect: "+100% yields on Natural Wonders, if you are working the most Natural Wonder tiles. +2 Combat Strength for Naval Units if you are not"). Queen's Jewelry: Now grants +2 Gold per Age on Natural Wonders (old effect: "+2 Gold on Natural Wonders").

Now grants +2 Gold per Age on Natural Wonders (old effect: "+2 Gold on Natural Wonders"). Uraeus: Now grants +10% Culture in Cities with at least 1 Wonder (old effect: "+10% Culture if you have the most Wonders. +10% Production towards constructing Wonders if you do not").

Memento Text Updates

Diamond Throne: +1 Happiness per Age on Quarters during a Celebration. (Previously read: "During a Celebration, +1 Happiness per Quarter per Age.")

+1 Happiness per Age on Quarters during a Celebration. (Previously read: "During a Celebration, +1 Happiness per Quarter per Age.") Lotus Blossom: Gain Science and Culture per turn equal to 4% of your Gold income. (Previously read: "+4% of your Gold income as additional Science and Culture.")

Gain Science and Culture per turn equal to 4% of your Gold income. (Previously read: "+4% of your Gold income as additional Science and Culture.") Yata no Kagami: Gain 20 Culture per Age at the start of every Celebration. (Previously read: "+20 Culture per Age at the start of every Celebration.")

Addressed Issues

Future Civic is now repeatable in all Ages. The cost of Future Tech and Future Civic will now increase more when repeated.

Addressed a reported issue with Epic and Marathon game speeds that was causing Ages to be shorter than intended.

Addressed an issue where some users reported experiencing Specialists being removed from Settlements when confirming the Legacy Cards from Age Transition.

UI changes listed in the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console

Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console reveal major UI improvements (Image via 2K Games)

Text changes

Updated Maya's K'uh Nah Unique Building text to state +3 Science instead of +4 Science.

Updated text for the following to reflect changes received in a previous patch:

Majapahit - Nusantura Civic: Exploration Age Culture Buildings receive a +1 Culture Adjacency for Coast.

America - Steel Mill: +6 Production. Gold Adjacency for Resources and Wonders. American Unique Production Building. Ageless.

Prussia - Ruhr Tier 1 Civic Tree Improvement: All Buildings gain a +1 Production Adjacency for Navigable Rivers.

Notifications

Added a notification for when an enemy attacks a player's Unit in single-player.

The "Not enough gold in treasury" message now correctly appears when attempting to purchase an item the player cannot afford.

Added a notification for completed Espionage actions, so that you can more easily check the results of their Espionage actions.

“The game is waiting on you” message in multiplayer will now only appear for the last human player taking their turn.

The notification menu now opens correctly at the start of the next turn, even if no units were moved.

Alignment & Spacing

Continued to address alignment issues some users reported when playing in Simplified Chinese. We will continue to make improvements here in future patches

Addressed some text alignment issues when language is set to Simplified Chinese.

The lines connecting the Tech and Civic trees now align properly with their respective nodes.

Improved the alignment of leader names and portraits on the Age Summary, when viewing the Overview screen of the Victories Rankings.

Improved Image and Font alignment in the City details menu.

Improved spacing and alignment on the War Declaration screen.

Improved text alignment in the Global Yields Breakdown.

Improved image and text alignment on the Progress menu.

Improved the text alignment for the Description of Continents when using the Continents Lens during Exploration and Modern age.

Improved the spacing between Civ descriptions, unique Units, and Building icons on the loading screen.

Tooltips

Unit action tooltips now stay within screen boundaries.

Addressed a reported issue where advisor recommendation tooltips will appear on non-recommended items.

Tooltips updated with Wonder icons, descriptions, and status for buildings.

The Social panel icon now displays tooltips when hovering the mouse cursor over it in the Main Menu.

Addressed a reported issue where no tooltips for Leader's name would appear when hovering over a non-selected leader when in the pre-game lobby screen.

Addressed a reported issue where tooltips for a civilization were not appearing properly on the pre-game lobby screen.

Addressed a reported issue where Tech and Civic Tree tooltip font didn’t scale.

Performance & Resolution

Various performance improvements.

Addressed a reported issue where progress bars for Age Progress, Tech, and Civics would present incorrectly at higher resolutions.

Addressed a reported issue where the Commander Unit Panel would run off screen at 1024 x 768 in Windowed mode.

Addressed a reported issue where hotkeys were inactive when the chat window was open in multiplayer.

Corrected inconsistent controls when in the technology tree menu.

The Scientific Attribute tree now displays correctly in 720p resolution without being cut off.

Graphics Profile options now display correctly when changing settings in the Options menu, instead of always showing ‘High’.

General

The Victory Achieved popup now takes you to the correct Civilopedia page if it is the final milestone, and the correct tab in the victory progress screen otherwise.

Descriptions for a civ’s Unique Units will no longer mention their Tier when loading into the game.

Social Policies and Crisis Policies can now be slotted separately when you unlock both on the same turn. This had previously made the screen appear stuck when either table had an empty slot.

The Plot cursor effect should now be more visible during a Growth Event or when placing a Building.

Selecting Factory Resources no longer highlights invalid slots.

A new icon for Natural Wonders in the Continent lens has been added, so it’s easier for players to see where to dig up Modern Age Artifacts.

Updated and Improved the Leader Attribute Menu.

Leader portraits now properly update when Relationships change during gameplay.

Scrollbars now properly respond to mouse wheel input.

Leader portraits now properly display in the My Progress menu.

Addressed a reported issue where enabling or disabling lenses would hide Resource icons.

Addressed a reported issue where Resources were unable to be assigned to their origin City after being unassigned.

The current player's religion is now displayed first in the belief picker tabs.

Replaced the Simplified Chinese font with the font used in Civilization VI while we work on additional improvements for future patches.

Addressed a reported issue where the Settlement menu fails to open when clicking on a non-player's Settlement Banner in gameplay.

Addressed a reported issue where some text was cut off on the Global Yields Breakdown screen.

City projects no longer appear to be purchasable.

Addressed an issue some users reported experiencing where a District’s health bar would remain on-screen after being fully healed.

Addressed an issue some users reported experiencing where the background color remained the default color when the user changed it in the Player Customize tab.

Addressed a reported issue where yield icons would fail to update in the City production list when upgrading a Town to a City.

Addressed various memory leaks in various UI elements.

Added resource yields on tiles that do not produce yields.

Addressed a reported issue on Age Transition where available civs would not fill horizontally across the screen when playing in Windowed mode.

In-game time now correctly matches system time instead of always displaying in UTC.

The pre-options menu now properly returns to the previous selection if a player selects the wrong option during gameplay.

Addressed a reported issue with the attribute menu displaying incorrect artwork when viewed during gameplay.

Peace Deals now correctly display the intended leader icon and name.

Selected Legacy cards now correctly appear in the Advanced Start menu during gameplay.

The Dawn of Man tutorial no longer closes automatically after exiting the Welcome to Civilization fullscreen tutorial.

The entire Science tab is now clickable when navigating between Age Progress and Victory tabs.

Disabled content no longer automatically re-enables when restarting the game after being disabled.

The Diplomatic menu no longer closes automatically when selecting a leader portrait after choosing a Diplomatic Action.

The option to revisit the guide no longer appears during the FTUE slideshow when Tutorials are enabled in Antiquity gameplay.

The cursor no longer displays as a forbidden icon in the Your Progress menu after reconnecting to the network at the Main Menu.

The "Journal" Quest no longer switches to a "Legacy Path" quest when opening the "Leader Screen" or "Diplomatic Action" menus during gameplay.

Added the description text for 'Gunpowder Empire' when viewing the thumbnail in the civic menu and tree.

The Range prompt now correctly appears when launching the Carpet Bomb ability in the Aerodrome Commander's action panel.

Addressed a reported issue where the aerial reconnaissance ability had unlimited range.

Users can no longer choose Reliquary Beliefs for other leaders while researching the Reformation Civic if they haven't selected Reliquary Belief during the Exploration Age.

Removed a redundant 'Confirm' button appearing when viewing the Promotion tree loading menu during Gameplay.

Addressed a reported issue where leaders would remain on the screen if two wonders are built on the same turn.

The Diplomacy ribbon now correctly appears after accepting Military Aid from an AI leader during gameplay.

The Rankings screen can now be toggled with shortcut keys.

Removed an unneeded red dot when no policy slot is available.

The Religion UI button and information panel now correctly appear during Modern Age gameplay.

Addressed a reported issue where Encampments are missing the White Dotted/Dashed Hex Borders UI after reloading save data.

Addressed a reported issue on the Keyboard + Mouse hotkey menu where the hotkey description text would stop appearing after changing the resolution.

The Crisis Page now correctly labels policies as "Your Crisis Policies"

Addressed a reported issue where the text-to-speech hotkey fails to function when used on a checkbox or slider in various menus.

Addressed a reported issue where the Narrator fails to have function when hovering the cursor on some items in the Your Progress menu.

Shawnee is now listed with the Exploration Age civilizations when viewing the Player Unlocks menu.

Addressed a reported issue where Shawnee’s unlock notification fails to display when befriending two City-States during Antiquity gameplay.

Addressed a reported issue where The Independent power characters remain on the screen after opening and closing the diplomacy menu several times.

Addressed an issue that some players reported experiencing where the Unique Quarter description appears cut off when viewing in the Building Breakdown screen.

Addressed an issue that some players reported experiencing where unlocalized text appeared when viewing the "Nuclear Weapons Available" warning pop-up in Modern Age.

Improvements to the Age Transition Spend Points screen.

Improved the performance of the City Details screen when viewing a large City.

Improved Progress Bar information consistency (HUD Progress wheels go the right way now).

The Esc key can be used to back out of the Independent Power screen.

Added Building icons to the plot tooltip with their status. Added Wonder icons to the plot tooltip with the gameplay effect. Made resource icons larger on improved tiles, and smaller on unimproved tiles. "Thank you for the inspiration Sukritact!"

Addressed an issue some users reported experiencing where yield icons failed to populate on the 'now available' Buildings when converting a Town to City.

The correct citizen character set is now being displayed for Korean Independent Powers.

Narrative changes listed for Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console

Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console fix issues with Narrative Events (Image via 2K Games)

Narrative Events

Addressed various issues that were occurring on some Narrative Events.

Quests

Addressed a reported issue where the Great Library III Legacy Path Quest wasn’t completing if an academy was purchased.

Addressed reported issues with incorrectly displayed quest text.

Loading Screen

Corrected typos and other loading screen text issues.

Miscellaneous changes mentioned in the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console

Added additional Audio for various UI events, including First Meet diplomatic events.

The correct citizen character set is now being displayed for Korean Independent Powers.

Addressed a reported issue where the name of the Maintenance Yield name audio does not play when the user hovers over the text for yields with narration enabled.

Addressed a reported issue where the background flashes when the user switches the submenus in Age Progress.

Platform-specific changes listed in the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console

Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console address issues across the board (Image via 2K Games)

General Console

Addressed a reported issue where the input prompt to loop between Units stacked on a tile was appearing at the wrong place.

Addressed a reported issue where it was possible to convert a Town to City without having enough gold.

Addressed reported issues with incorrect input prompts appearing.

Addressed reported issues with controller focus.

Addressed a reported issue where platform friends couldn’t be added as 2K Account friends.

Addressed a reported issue where some multiplayer invites were not received in game.

Addressed a reported issue where cross-platform lobbies and cross-play saves were not available on first title launch.

Addressed a reported issue where the tooltips for items on the Tech and Civic Unlocked pop-ups were inaccessible on controller.

Addressed a reported issue where the Heroic Assault ability could be used without a target on controller.

Addressed a reported issue where the Great Banker unit could teleport into FOW tiles when using a controller.

Addressed a reported issue where the confirm button would appear offset from the tile highlight.

Addressed a reported issue where diplomacy scenes would fail to exit completely when backing out of them using a controller.

Addressed a reported issue where menus would automatically scroll when the user switches to another tab while scrolling.

Addressed a reported issue where the player could not navigate through the Civilopedia search results with a controller.

Addressed a reported issue where the Research/Excavate tooltip was not visible when playing with a controller.

Addressed a reported issue where the game was blocked after triggering the lenses in some specific setup on Xbox & PlayStation.

Addressed a reported issue where autosaves were not created after hitting a certain limit on Xbox & PlayStation.

PlayStation

Addressed a reported issue where players joining a private lobby through join code where not reported as in a multiplayer game

Xbox

Addressed a reported issue where the Attributes sections names were on two lines

Addressed a reported issue where players were not moved to the lobby when rejoining a game.

Addressed a reported issue where autosaves were not created after hitting a certain limit.

Addressed a reported issue where customization items from purchased DLC could appear as locked until a new game is launched.

Switch

Addressed a reported issue when trying to join a lobby with a Standard map size twice.

Addressed a reported issue where a player could appear twice in the friends list.

In conclusion, the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for console are rather substantial, but it's only the first of two major updates. Next on the list is update 1.1.1, which will likely be rolled out on March 25, 2025.

If you are on PC, here are the changes introduced in Civilization 7 PC update 1.1.0.

Read more Civilization 7 articles here:

