Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC revealed

The Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC have officially been revealed, and they contain some substantial changes that players will appreciate. The developers have addressed everything from Leaders to Civilization, and even the UI itself. Suffice it to say the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC will hopefully fix most issues that players have been facing since the game's launch.

In addition to the fixes, a lot of balance towards certain aspects of gameplay has also been implemented. The Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC mention changes made to Diplomacy, Economy, and even Mementos in-game.

That said, here are the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC.

Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC

New features listed in the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC

Features have been tweaked according to the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC (Image via 2K Games)

Modern Age Geographic Society Updates:

Natural History Mastery now grants Explorers +1 Sight and the ability to gain artifacts from Natural Wonders.

Completing Future Civic now grants +1 Artifact in the Modern Age.

Completing Hegemony Civic now grants +1 Artifact when an Explorer researches Artifacts.

Explorers have had their cost increased now that Artifacts can be acquired from more sources.

Explorers can no longer create a new Dig site on top of an existing Dig site.

The Continents lens has been updated to show Natural Wonders that can provide Artifacts.

Hegemony has switched places with Militarism and now requires Nationalism and Globalism.

Increased the number of Artifacts that are spawned on Tiny maps.

Holy Cities can now be converted. Note that when players create their own Missionary Units, they will always follow the player’s chosen Religion.

Leaders & Civs tweaked in Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC

Leaders

Napoleon, Emperor**: Napoleon, Emperor can no longer reject Sanctions for free.

Civs

America : America now receives +2 Resource slots upon constructing their Unique Quarter.

: America now receives +2 Resource slots upon constructing their Unique Quarter. Buganda : Adjusted Nyanza Civic Effect for Modern Buganda to award +1 Happiness and +1 Culture on Quarters adjacent to Rivers or Lakes.

: Adjusted Nyanza Civic Effect for Modern Buganda to award +1 Happiness and +1 Culture on Quarters adjacent to Rivers or Lakes. Meiji Japan : Added +1 Resource slots to the Zaibatsu Unique Quarter.

: Added +1 Resource slots to the Zaibatsu Unique Quarter. Siam : Increased cost of Siam’s Itsaraphab action to be 50% more than the standard Befriend Independent action.

: Increased cost of Siam’s Itsaraphab action to be 50% more than the standard Befriend Independent action. Siam: Addressed a reported issue where Siam was sometimes not properly unlocked in the Modern Age after unlocking them during the Exploration Age.

Gameplay changes listed in the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC

Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC introduce AI improvements (Image via 2K Games)

AI

AI will now perform better at completing the Modern Cultural Legacy Path, by gaining Artifacts from Natural Wonders, researching at Museums/Universities, completing Civics, etc. (No more AI explorer stacks of doom!)

Addressed a reported issue where the AI would sometimes fail to spend all of their points during an Advanced Start setup.

Economy

Oil Rigs now benefit from Warehouse bonuses granted by the Ironworks and Combustion Tech Masteries.

City Patron Pantheon effect decreased from +3 to +2 Influence on Altars.

In-progress Buildings that are instantly granted to the player will now auto-complete.

Diplomacy

Sanctions can now be used at Neutral Relationship and their cost will decrease as the Relationship gets more hostile.

Crises

Addressed a reported issue with Revolutions Crisis applying more Unhappiness in Settlements than stated.

Military

Naval Units can now disperse Independent Powers.

Refinements made to the Army Unpacking action. Players now have the option to select the Commander hex when choosing an unpack direction. Doing so will unpack the strongest unit in the Commander Unit's hex and arrange any remaining Units on adjacent hexes based on the current facing direction of the Commander. If the player indicates a direction to unpack by selecting an adjacent hex, the strongest Unit will unpack in that direction, with the next strongest Unit unpacking on the Commander hex. Remaining Units will then unpack on adjacent hexes based on the unpack direction.

Addressed a reported issue with Harassment promotion unintentionally stacking too high.

Addressed a reported issue with incorrect Bombard strength being used for Garde Imperial and Sepoy Unique Infantry Units.

Duplicate Aerodrome Commanders should no longer appear when conquering a Settlement in the Modern Age.

A "ghost" Unit (or multiple Units of any class) can no longer be created when Units are deployed by an AI Commander Unit during normal gameplay.

Natural Wonders

Added Bermuda Triangle Natural Wonder for all players.

Memento Balance

We have made many changes to Mementos to make more of them feel like viable choices. Some Mementos were overshadowing Leader and civ abilities and needed to be toned down, while others were not quite impactful enough to take often.

All-T'oqapu Tunic: Now grants +1 Sight for Scouts adjacent to Mountains (was +3 Sight).

Now grants +1 Sight for Scouts adjacent to Mountains (was +3 Sight). Altar Set: Now grants +1 Culture from Specialists (was +1 Culture and Gold from Specialists).

Now grants +1 Culture from Specialists (was +1 Culture and Gold from Specialists). Chalcedony Seal: Now grants +1 Culture and Gold for Unique Buildings and Improvements (old effect: "+3 Culture and Gold for Unique Buildings and Improvements if you have 3 or more Unique Buildings or Improvements").

Now grants +1 Culture and Gold for Unique Buildings and Improvements (old effect: "+3 Culture and Gold for Unique Buildings and Improvements if you have 3 or more Unique Buildings or Improvements"). Crown of Napoleon: Now grants 200 Gold per Age when a Formal War is declared against you (was 100 Gold per Age).

Now grants 200 Gold per Age when a Formal War is declared against you (was 100 Gold per Age). Dong Son Drum: Declaring a Formal War against another Civilization grants a Tech Boost (old effect: "Declaring War against another Civilization grants a Celebration").

Declaring a Formal War against another Civilization grants a Tech Boost (old effect: "Declaring War against another Civilization grants a Celebration"). Eagle Banner: Now Cities gain +2% Science per Great Work on Display, Max 20% (old effect: "Cities gain 5% bonus Science Efficiency per Great Work they contain, Max 25%").

Now Cities gain +2% Science per Great Work on Display, Max 20% (old effect: "Cities gain 5% bonus Science Efficiency per Great Work they contain, Max 25%"). Great Imperial Crown: Now grants +2 Science per Age on Towns in Tundra. (old effect: "Cities gain +5% Science per Great Work on Display, Max 25%").

Now grants +2 Science per Age on Towns in Tundra. (old effect: "Cities gain +5% Science per Great Work on Display, Max 25%"). Imago Mundi: Now grants +2 Sight instead of +1 for Scout's Search and Lookout abilities (was +3 Sight).

Now grants +2 Sight instead of +1 for Scout's Search and Lookout abilities (was +3 Sight). Joyeuse: Now grants +2 Happiness for every Cavalry Unit (old effect: "+2 Happiness per Age for every Cavalry Unit").

Now grants +2 Happiness for every Cavalry Unit (old effect: "+2 Happiness per Age for every Cavalry Unit"). Merchant's Saddle: Now grants +1 Movement for Scouts, Merchants, Settlers, and Explorers (old effect: "+1 Movement and Sight for Scouts, Merchants, and Settlers").

Now grants +1 Movement for Scouts, Merchants, Settlers, and Explorers (old effect: "+1 Movement and Sight for Scouts, Merchants, and Settlers"). Padrón Real: Now grants +2 Happiness per Age on Natural Wonders (old effect: "+100% yields on Natural Wonders, if you are working the most Natural Wonder tiles. +2 Combat Strength for Naval Units if you are not").

Now grants +2 Happiness per Age on Natural Wonders (old effect: "+100% yields on Natural Wonders, if you are working the most Natural Wonder tiles. +2 Combat Strength for Naval Units if you are not"). Queen's Jewelry: Now grants +2 Gold per Age on Natural Wonders (old effect: "+2 Gold on Natural Wonders").

Now grants +2 Gold per Age on Natural Wonders (old effect: "+2 Gold on Natural Wonders"). Uraeus: Now grants +10% Culture in Cities with at least 1 Wonder (old effect: "+10% Culture if you have the most Wonders. +10% Production towards constructing Wonders if you do not").

Memento Text Updates

Diamond Throne: +1 Happiness per Age on Quarters during a Celebration. (Previously read: "During a Celebration, +1 Happiness per Quarter per Age.")

+1 Happiness per Age on Quarters during a Celebration. (Previously read: "During a Celebration, +1 Happiness per Quarter per Age.") Lotus Blossom: Gain Science and Culture per turn equal to 4% of your Gold income. (Previously read: "+4% of your Gold income as additional Science and Culture.")

Gain Science and Culture per turn equal to 4% of your Gold income. (Previously read: "+4% of your Gold income as additional Science and Culture.") Yata no Kagami: Gain 20 Culture per Age at the start of every Celebration. (Previously read: "+20 Culture per Age at the start of every Celebration.")

UI changes in Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC

Text changes

Updated Maya's K'uh Nah Unique Building text to state +3 Science instead of +4 Science.

Updated text for the following to reflect changes received in a previous patch:

Majapahit - Nusantura Civic: Exploration Age Culture Buildings receive a +1 Culture Adjacency for Coast.

America - Steel Mill: +6 Production. Gold Adjacency for Resources and Wonders. American Unique Production Building. Ageless.

Prussia - Ruhr Tier 1 Civic Tree Improvement: All Buildings gain a +1 Production Adjacency for Navigable Rivers.

Notifications

The "Not enough gold in treasury" message now correctly appears when attempting to purchase an item the player cannot afford.

Alignment & Spacing

The lines connecting the Tech and Civic trees now align properly with their respective nodes.

Tooltips

Unit action tooltips now stay within screen boundaries.

General

The Victory Achieved popup now takes you to the correct Civilopedia page if it is the final milestone, and the correct tab in the victory progress screen otherwise.

Descriptions for a civ’s Unique Units will no longer mention their Tier when loading into the game.

Social Policies and Crisis Policies can now be slotted separately when you unlock both on the same turn. This had previously made the screen appear stuck when either table had an empty slot.

The Plot cursor effect should now be more visible during a Growth Event or when placing a Building.

Selecting Factory Resources no longer highlights invalid slots.

A new icon for Natural Wonders in the Continent lens has been added, so it’s easier for players to see where to dig up Modern Age Artifacts.

Updated and Improved the Leader Attribute Menu.

Leader portraits now properly update when Relationships change during gameplay.

Scrollbars now properly respond to mouse wheel input.

Addressed a reported issue where enabling or disabling lenses would hide Resource icons.

Addressed a reported issue where Resources were unable to be assigned to their origin City after being unassigned.

Narrative changes listed for Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC

Various Narrative issues have been fixed as per the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC (Image via 2K Games)

Narrative Events

Addressed various reported issues that were occurring on some Narrative Events.

Quests

Addressed a reported issue where the Great Library III Legacy Path Quest wasn’t completing if an Academy Building was purchased.

Addressed reported issues with incorrectly displayed quest text.

Loading Screen

Corrected typos and other loading screen text issues.

Miscellaneous changes listed in the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC

Added additional Audio for various UI events, including First Meet diplomatic events.

The correct citizen character set is now being displayed for Korean Independent Powers.

Platform-specific changes listed in the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC

macOS

Added Direct Mode support for Retina displays.

Addressed a reported issue where the E hotkey was not functioning.

Addressed a reported issue where the mouse side buttons couldn’t be assigned.

Linux

Addressed a reported issue where the mouse side buttons couldn’t be assigned.

In conclusion, the Civilization 7 update 1.1.0 patch notes for PC is rather substantial, but it's only the first of two major updates. Next on the list is update 1.1.1, which will be rolled out on March 25, 2025 (tentative date).

