"Consoles are mediocre computers": Asmongold weighs in on GTA 6 possibly not getting a PC release at launch

In a recent livestream, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" addressed the possibility of GTA 6 not being available on PCs at launch. With the trailer for the Grand Theft Auto game revealing a release window of 2025, the first question most players had was which platforms it would launch on. A press release from Take-Two Interactive confirmed that the title will come to the current generation of consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no mention of a PC launch.

As a predominately MMO and RPG streamer, Asmongold uses his personal computer to play games. Like many PC gamers, he does not like the idea of waiting a year or a few months to get his hands on the title.

While reading a Reddit post featuring the different release dates and PC launches of previous Rockstar Games titles, the streamer talked about how annoying the experience would be to play the upcoming GTA game on a console at launch. He then described consoles as "mediocre computers," saying:

"You know, consoles are okay. But consoles are just, you know, kind of mediocre computers really."

"It's annoying": Asmongold says he would reluctantly play GTA 6 on console at launch if there is no PC release

Asmongold is a veteran Twitch streamer known for being outspoken about his views on the gaming industry. As a famous content creator, tens of thousands of fans regularly tune in to watch him talk about things pertaining to gaming and internet culture.

With the trailer for GTA 6 being the talk of the town, streamers have naturally been discussing the upcoming entry in the franchise. The trailer may have had a rough launch after Rockstar Games had to release it early due to social media leaks, but that hasn't stopped it from garnering over 90 million views in a day and breaking records.

GTA 6's launch platforms have also been a point of contention for many. With the official press release only naming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, many think the game will get a similar treatment as previous titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 or GTA V. Notably, both got their PC ports a while after the console release.

Asmongold was reacting to a table comparing the release dates of these past games when he said:

"Except for a year plus for GTA 6 PC version. Um, GTA IV and then PC release was 2008. Okay, so alright. People are saying that it won't come out for PC for a while."

He added that he would play GTA 6, even if it only launches on consoles, but described the potential experience as annoying:

"Yeah, I mean I don't really know. If it comes out on console, I'll play it on console. I have a console. But it's annoying, right? Obviously, it is annoying. So, hopefully that's not what happens. But we will find out."

