"It's not meant to be f**king lyrical": Corpse Husband roasts critics of his music

YouTuber and musician Corpse Husband has produced some interesting music over the years and has accumulated over 3M listens on Spotify. With all of that fame has obviously brought in some critics who don’t appreciate his work.

The musician had some words for his haters and critics while talking to Ironmouse on a recent stream. With over10M followers across two YouTube channels, he’s going to be met with some resistance, but it is clear that he doesn’t care too much.

In response to a particular type of haters that say the lyrics aren't good, the YouTuber said:

"It’s obviously not meant to be f**king lyrical, though.

Corpse Husband talks to Ironmouse about his music, roasts critics

While Corpse Husband made his name on YouTube reading scary stories and playing Among Us, he’s also a talented musician. He recently released “life waster," which has over 1.9M views on YouTube in a few weeks. It also has over 216k likes, so it’s been met with a fair amount of acclaim. No matter what he does though, he’s bound to get some haters.

While talking to VTuber Ironmouse, Corpse Husband talked about some of the criticism he’s received, to the hit “HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U ! ! !” in particular. It was clear by his words that he wasn’t all that impressed by the people who mock the song.

“It’s funny, like, I’ll make a song titled ‘HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U ! ! !,’ and people will click it and be like, ‘These lyrics are f**king trash!' It’s like, why did you click a song called ‘HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U ! ! !’ and expect lyricism? Dumba**.”

Ironmouse agreed with the YouTuber, who went on to mock other comments he regularly receives for his work. Corpse Husband made fun of people who look at some of his songs and say the writing is “getting better,” when in reality he sometimes just writes tracks that aren’t meant to be lauded for their lyrical content.

“‘Wow, his writing is really improving.’ Yeah, when I feel like writing, I write. When I feel like making something less… You know? …I love that song. ”

The VTuber said she likes demons too, and pointed out that she, too, is one. Corpse Husband just chuckled and said that he likes demons too. Ironmouse loved it and briefly talked about it with the YouTuber.

“I’m a demon, and I was like, ‘Wow! Look, it’s a song just for me!”

Corpse would agree, saying he loved the song too and gave a bit of interesting trivia; apparently, the song is #1 on Deezer in Jamaica. Tt’s pretty clear from the conversation that he isn’t interested in people who hate his work.

Even with haters, YouTube chat loves Corpse’s music

With such a massive fan base, several people came out to say they love Corpse Husband’s music. Many people said they loved his work, with one saying that the YouTuber's songs give them a dopamine rush every day.

One commenter felt that Corpse is one of the best songwriters in the music industry and has an unrivaled way to capture stories and messages through his work.

If anything is clear, it's people love Corpse and his music (Image via The Corpse Squad/YouTube)

Love continued to come in for Corpse with many loving his lyrics, no matter the track. A YouTube commenter particularly said they’d love to get a diss track from Corpse to call out some of those haters. No matter what, his fans are behind him 100%.

Could a diss track come in the future? At least one YouTube commenter is down for it (Image via The Corpse Squad/YouTube)

Some viewers only really listen to Corpse’s music, so they don’t really understand how someone couldn’t love the work he produces. Another commenter wasn’t sure who the YouTuber was talking to, but thankfully someone came through to explain he was chatting with the VTuber Ironmouse.

At least one YouTube commenter primarily listens to Corpse and doesn't get why he has haters (Image via The Corpse Squad/YouTube)

But who was Corpse talking to? Why, it was only famous VTuber Ironmouse! (Image via The Corpse Squad/YouTube)

It’s pretty clear from this conversation between Corpse Husband and Ironmouse that the YouTuber really doesn’t care about his haters. In fact, he seems to find it pretty amusing that people expect lyrical genius out of songs that were made as a meme and nothing more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far