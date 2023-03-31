Counter-Strike 2 March 30 official patch notes: Addresses HE grenades affecting smoke, wallhack command, inspect visuals and more

The hype and excitement in the CS:GO community have recently surged to an all-time high, with Counter-Strike 2 being confirmed for release later this year. A limited-access beta of the hotly anticipated sequel is currently online, with Valve making it available to select players. The developers have also been providing regular patch notes for the same to address player feedback.

The latest patch was released on March 30 and addresses one of the most significant concerns that was plaguing player experience in-game. The console command "cl_physics_highlight_active 5" was being utilized to trigger wallhacks during matches. The latest update disabled all development console commands, including this one.

Beyond that, the March 30 update improved the "inspect then reload" animation to better match the same in CS:GO. Collisions between ragdolls have also been removed. Furthermore, HE grenades will also no longer interact with or affect smokes through walls in Counter-Strike 2.

Without further ado, here are the official patch notes for the March 30 update in Counter-Strike 2.

Counter-Strike 2 March 30 official patch notes

The official patch notes for the March 30 update in Counter-Strike 2 are as follows:

NETWORKING

Multiple network traffic optimizations.

Shooting random seeds are now correctly desynchronized between server and client code.

VISUALS

Fixed positions of overhead labels and ping elements at different resolutions.

Fixed halo around enemies to not give away their locations.

Bomb code will now correctly clear when aborting the bomb plant.

Fixed rare inspect animations to be rare and not every anim.

Inspect then reload ("f", "r", "f", "r") more closely matches CS:GO behavior.

Disabled all development console commands (including "cl_physics_highlight_active 5").

GAMEPLAY

HE grenades no longer affect smokes through walls.

Disabled collisions between ragdolls.

Players will no longer drop weapons when getting a bonus weapon in Deathmatch.

Trajectory preview for decoy grenades is now correct.

Improved behavior of picking up weapons with the use key.

INPUT SYSTEM

Buy menu and scoreboard now allow movement while they have focus.

Team intro allows voice chat.

Keys will no longer get stuck when opening the steam overlay.

Fixed many cases where user input would get confused.

Multiple actions cannot be bound to one key.

SOUND

Adjustments to smoke grenade sound timing at a distance.

Fixed a bug where flashbang or grenade sound effect would remain if player died while having that sound effect active.

Added dedicated player-only sound when a grenade is correctly jump-thrown.

Fixed chat wheel lines to be restricted to legitimate chat wheel lines that can be configured in game options.

DUST II

Fixed a hole in the wall.

The contentious wallhack in question was discovered by the well-known CS:GO player Erik "fl0m" Flom. Punching in the aforementioned command in Counter-Strike 2 and turning it on would allow users to see player highlights on the map, along with the enemy player's locations even through map structures.

