  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • CS2: Blast Premier issues apology for broadcasting player's offensive gesture

CS2: Blast Premier issues apology for broadcasting player's offensive gesture

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Jan 25, 2025 15:38 GMT
Team Vitality flameZ offensive gesture in Blast Premier receives online hate (Image via Valve)
Team Vitality flameZ's offensive gesture in Blast Premier receives online hate (Image via Valve)

Team Vitality player Shahar "flameZ" Shushan has recently faced online criticism after reportedly behaving in an inappropriate way during a CS2 Blast Premier match. The scene was captured on camera and the gesture was supposedly displayed for the whole community to see. The official X account of Blast Premier recently released a post explaining the recent events and apologized for the unintended negative attention.

This article will highlight flameZ’s gesture in CS2 Blast Premier.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

CS2 Team Vitality flameZ's offensive gesture incites online hate

Team Vitality fought for a spot to advance in the tournament against Eternal Fire. However, in a sudden turn of events, flameZ was seen making an inappropriate gesture toward his opponents. This caught a lot of attention from the community and quickly led to negative online messages criticizing the professional player.

also-read-trending Trending

Also read: When does Counter-Strike 2 Premier Season 2 start?

The negative attention soon forced the officials to take a stand to clarify the incident. The X post from Blast Premier clarified that the player had reportedly made that gesture in an out-of-context interaction between him and the camera crew. Furthermore, the post provided clarity that it had happened before the match even started. So the player did not direct the gesture toward any of the competing teams or present opponents.

With the clip being aired for everyone to see, there have reportedly been instances of online hate against flameZ. This prompted the organization to take swift action and apologize for any problems created by the airing of the clip. Blast also stated that they do not support any such behavior or abuse toward the players.

Read more: How to unlock Premier Season 1 medal in Counter-Strike 2?

It is important to note that spreading or making negative comments through online platforms can lead to different platform-specific punishments. While some may impose a communication cooldown, others may resort to banning your account completely.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, news, and guides.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी