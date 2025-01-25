CS2: Blast Premier issues apology for broadcasting player's offensive gesture

Team Vitality player Shahar "flameZ" Shushan has recently faced online criticism after reportedly behaving in an inappropriate way during a CS2 Blast Premier match. The scene was captured on camera and the gesture was supposedly displayed for the whole community to see. The official X account of Blast Premier recently released a post explaining the recent events and apologized for the unintended negative attention.

This article will highlight flameZ’s gesture in CS2 Blast Premier.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

CS2 Team Vitality flameZ's offensive gesture incites online hate

Team Vitality fought for a spot to advance in the tournament against Eternal Fire. However, in a sudden turn of events, flameZ was seen making an inappropriate gesture toward his opponents. This caught a lot of attention from the community and quickly led to negative online messages criticizing the professional player.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Also read: When does Counter-Strike 2 Premier Season 2 start?

The negative attention soon forced the officials to take a stand to clarify the incident. The X post from Blast Premier clarified that the player had reportedly made that gesture in an out-of-context interaction between him and the camera crew. Furthermore, the post provided clarity that it had happened before the match even started. So the player did not direct the gesture toward any of the competing teams or present opponents.

With the clip being aired for everyone to see, there have reportedly been instances of online hate against flameZ. This prompted the organization to take swift action and apologize for any problems created by the airing of the clip. Blast also stated that they do not support any such behavior or abuse toward the players.

Read more: How to unlock Premier Season 1 medal in Counter-Strike 2?

It is important to note that spreading or making negative comments through online platforms can lead to different platform-specific punishments. While some may impose a communication cooldown, others may resort to banning your account completely.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, news, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.