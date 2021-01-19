Cyberpunk 2077 is already selling for half price on Amazon and Best Buy

Cyberpunk 2077, probably the most anticipated game of 2020, got off to quite a rocky start.

It is an open-world title from CD Projekt Red, set in a dystopian future. The studio gained fame for its work on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its amazing DLCs, Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine.

Gamers had high expectations for Cyberpunk 2077, but sadly, most were met with disappointment. The promises made by CDPR were not kept. Missing features, bugs and glitches, console versions barely playable. They really dropped the ball hard.

Cyberpunk 2077's performance on console is definitely a mixed bag and in some cases so poor that we recommend that you do not play on some older systems. Here's the full rundown of our framerate analysis for CD Projekt Red's latest title.https://t.co/0CsZ92fo06 pic.twitter.com/pz7djki8re — IGN (@IGN) December 12, 2020

I absolutely (and I can't say this enough) love Cyberpunk bugs #CYBERBUGS2077 pic.twitter.com/lnaE0zRWn0 — Clahoya (@clahoyaGG) December 14, 2020

The developers are confident that they can fix the bugs and glitches. However, they are clueless as to how to get Cyberpunk 2077 back onto the Playstation Store.

Cyberpunk 2077 already half price for consoles?

In an unprecedented move, US retailers have begun to offer hefty discounts on Cyberpunk 2077. This move comes barely a month after its release.

Between Sony pulling the game from the Playstore, digital refunds, and now, massive price cuts, nothing seems to be going favorably for CDPR.

Amazon:

Best Buy:

Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering the game's console versions at $29.99 and $34.99, respectively, down from $59.99 at launch. The price for the PC version of the game has dropped as well to $39.99.

It's not unusual for games to be heavily discounted by retailers, but to see it happening this soon is indeed a shock. Rumors of a buyout or perhaps the Polish government stepping in may have also played a role in this decision.

How did it get to this?

CD Projekt Red has been contending with Cyberpunk 2077's downward spiral since its launch on December 10th. The developers made an apology, and refunds were offered for the console versions.

Adding injury to insult, the developers were hit with a class-action lawsuit. The suit alleges that the studio misled investors on Cyberpunk 2077, particularly its playability on current-gen consoles.

To make matters worse, CDPR now faces another class-action lawsuit from investors, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

This new lawsuit, reportedly, is the same as the first one. It aims at reimbursing investors owed damages as they were lied to about the condition of Cyberpunk 2077 before launch.

Co-founder Marcin Iwiński has promised that the studio will keep improving the game, focusing on the essential fixes before releasing the free DLCs. Finally, the next-gen upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X will arrive sometime in the second half of this year.

With all of this being said and done, long-time fans and many players still have faith in CDPR. Cyberpunk 2077, despite being rough around the edges, is a sublime game. Hopefully, things will get better with time.