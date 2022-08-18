Potential Dead Island 2 release date revealed

Courtesy of Wario64 on Twitter, Amazon may have accidentally revealed the release date for the upcoming Dead Island 2. A game that has reportedly been in development for years, fans have been waiting for concrete information on the title, and this could be the date they have been waiting for.

While the game has not been confirmed for a Gamescom 2022 reveal, it could be something fans can look forward to at the event. Here is what is presently known.

Dated Feb 3, 2023. This is a brand new listing on Amazon and not the one that's been there for like 84 years Dead Island 2: Day 1 Edition (PS4) is up for preorder on Amazon ($69.99) amzn.to/3QvHeif Dated Feb 3, 2023. This is a brand new listing on Amazon and not the one that's been there for like 84 years Dead Island 2: Day 1 Edition (PS4) is up for preorder on Amazon ($69.99) amzn.to/3QvHeif #ad Dated Feb 3, 2023. This is a brand new listing on Amazon and not the one that's been there for like 84 years https://t.co/l2PNjoHOpH

According to sources, Dead Island 2’s release date was leaked

According to an Amazon listing, Dead Island 2 is scheduled for a February 3, 2022 release date. However, the Amazon listing has been changed and currently reads “Currently unavailable,” and they do not know when the item will be back in stock.

It’s important to take this information with a grain of salt because this, like all other leaks and rumors, is not confirmed by the developers or publishers. It’s also been rumored that the game is scheduled for a Q4 2022 release, which is before December 31, 2022.

The listing that was found was not the Dead Island 2 listing that has been on Amazon for years and was the Day One version for PlayStation 5, instead. It also reportedly featured a new series of screenshots and a new description.

The game is still in development for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S, and while it is rumored to be released in Q4 2022, the developers have not confirmed this.

In the upcoming sequel, a virus is spreading around Los Angeles, California, turning all infected into ravenous zombies. There aren’t many survivors in the now quarantined area, with even the military abandoning the zone. It's up to the players and the few surviving humans to try and put a stop to the zombie horde.

Based on the now-deleted description of the game, players are promised a blend of horror, dark humor, and over-the-top zombie slaughter in the first-person action RPG.

Originally revealed back in 2014, Dead Island 2 has had several developers before finally settling on Dambuster Studios. According to sources, it will feature new characters and a focus on cooperative play.

Unfortunately, this listing on Amazon for a brief amount of time and the release date in question has not been confirmed by Dambuster Studio or Deep Silver. Fans will just have to wait and see if anything is announced at Gamescom later this month.

