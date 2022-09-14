Destiny 2: Banshee has brought in a few decent weapons for players this week (September 13-20)

The fourth weekly reset has officially hit the servers in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, arriving with a lot of changes and new activities. Hotfix 6.2.0.3 was implemented with the reset, which fixed a lot of game-breaking bugs, including the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle.

Aside from the modifications, players can look forward to some decent additions in Banshee's inventory this week. Everyone's favorite gunsmith is selling a bunch of Legendary wares at the same price, some of which can come in handy for both veterans and new players.

All weapons mentioned here are free to acquire and don't require any expansion or seasonal purchase.

Banshee-44 inventory in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 4 (September 13-20)

To start things off, Banshee is selling new mods this week for newer players on the first page of his inventory. Powerful weapon mods such as Boss Spec, Counterbalance Stock, Backup Mag, and Surrounded Spec are being sold this week for 10,000 Glimmers.

Banshee-44 inventory (Image via Destiny 2)

However, the main spotlight is on the Legendary weapons. Typically, the second page of the inventory consists of six different weapons, all from World Drop pools. While most can usually be acquired from encoding Prime Engrams, Banshee brings in a decent combination of perks.

Enyo-D Submachine Gun (Image via Destiny 2)

The gears worth picking up this week are the Enyo-D Submachine Gun, Fugue-55 Sniper Rifle, and Palmyra-B Rocket Launcher. The perks on the Enyo-D are as follows:

Hammer Forged Rifling with increased Range, alongside Smallbore with increased Range and Stability.

Appended Mag for more ammo to the magazine, alongside Extended Mag for more ammo but less Reload Speed.

Encore for Stability and Accuracy with body shot final blows, and Range with precision final blows.

Surrounded for 30% damage increase after three or more enemies come within proximity.

While this is great for PvP, the Enyo-D Kinetic Submachine Gun can be quite powerful against medium and elite mobs in PvE as well.

This week's Fugue-55 (Image via Destiny 2)

The Fugue-55 Sniper Rifle, on the other hand, is being sold with PvE-friendly perks. They are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil control and Handling Speed, alongside Polygonal Rifling for more Stability.

Appended Mag for increased magazine size, alongside Steady Rounds for Stability.

Compulsive Reloader for more reload speed while being close to the full magazine.

Firing Line for 20% increased damage while being close to two or more allies.

These perks are great in the boss phase, especially in a fire team of three or six during Raids, Dungeons, or Nightfall Strikes.

Palmyra-B this week (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, Palmyra-B is being sold with the likes of Ensemble and Lasting Impression, which is also a great combination for damaging bosses while on a fireteam.

