Destiny 2 hotfix 6.2.0.6 full patch notes: Disjunction matchmaking, Spark of Feedback Fragment, Touch of Malice, and more

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder just received a mid-week hotfix with a few patch notes to fix certain ongoing issues. With Grandmaster Nightfall little more than a week away, Bungie will want their weapon sandbox to be perfect, so the community can't cheese their way out of the endgame activity.

The latest hotfix involves notes that address the changes to the map rotation in Control. As of today, new maps including the Cathedral of Dusk and Disjunction will have less weight in matchmaking during Crucible matches.

Other notable fixes include a fix to the Daughters encounter in King's Fall Raid, where players were able to deal increased damage with Rocket Launchers. The following article includes all the changes made to the game's sandbox on September 23.

Touch of Malice, Daughter encounter, and other significant fixes added in with Destiny 2 hotfix 6.2.0.6

1) ACTIVITIES

I) CRUCIBLE

Cathedral of Dusk (Image via Destiny 2)

Adjusted map frequency weighting for Disjunction and Cathedral of Dusk.

Fixed an issue where players could not progress the weekly Crucible challenge in Crucible Labs.

II) KING´S FALL RAID

Oryx boss (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where the Daughters of Oryx were taking extra damage from Rocket Launchers and other sources.

Fixed an issue where players were able to survive certain wipe mechanics throughout the activity.

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes spawn behind doors during the Warpriest encounter.

2) GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

I) ARMOR

Skeleton Key (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where the Seasonal mod Improved Sword Scavenger and leg armor mod Sword Scavenger would stack. If you equip one of these mods, you can no longer equip the other.

Additionally, the regular and artifact Machine Gun Scavenger mods were able to stack as well. This has been fixed.

II) WEAPONS

Touch of Malice (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where the Touch of Malice blight projectile could affect allies, blinding them and causing them to take increased damage from Weapons of Sorrow.

Fixed an issue where the Touch of Malice final round was incorrectly doubling its damage whenever it hit a Divinity field.

III) ABILITIES

Spark of Feedback (Image via Bungie)

Fixed an issue where the Spark of Feedback Fragment could cause abilities, buffs, and debuffs to stop functioning in rare cases.

3) PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS

Removed embedded links in Korean purchase dialogs that are not functional on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Fixed a crash that could occur at startup on the PlayStation 4 when users own a large number of platform entitlements.

Fixed an issue where the 120Hz refresh rate option was missing on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

