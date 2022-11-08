Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.5.3 full patch notes: Linear Fusion Rifle nerf, mecha armor bug, and more 

Destiny 2 weekly reset is live as players are getting more content to look forward to. While the Festival of the Lost might have ended, Bungie will be allowing everyone to farm gear that will be going away. Silicon Neuroma is the featured weapon available this week with the Devil's Lair waypoint.

The company has also put in another Hotfix with the new reset, which is v6.2.5.3. One of the noteworthy changes implemented with the patch is the nerf on Linear Fusion Rifles. Players will witness increased flinch and reduced aim-assist cones on special Linears such as Arbalest and Lorentz Driver.

Other changes include visual bugs in Mecha armor from Festival of the Lost and inaccurate rewards from seasonal challenges.

Disclaimer: Patch notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.5.3 includes Linear Fusion Rifle nerf, mecha armor bug fix, and more

1) GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

I) ARMOR

Mecha armor from Festival of the Lost (Image via Destiny 2)

Fixed an issue where certain shaders applied textures incorrectly to some pieces of the Festival of the Lost mech-themed armor ornaments.

II) WEAPON BALANCE

Linear Fusion Rifles

Lorentz Driver Linear Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

General

Increased the flinch received from player damage.

Flinch magnitude from players has been increased to 4x that of Sniper Rifles to make up for the lower zoom and higher aim assist.

Increased the flinch settle time by 60%.

This change is the same as the one recently applied to Sniper Rifles.

Significantly reduced the flinch received from non-player combatants damage by 80%.

Arbalest and Lorentz Driver

Reduced the aim assist cones by 35%.

III) GENERAL

Fixed an issue where the Intended Authority Seasonal Challenge showed inaccurate rewards.

The Psychic Warfare emblem was the right reward and it's now stated as such.

The nerf on Linear Fusion Rifles was one of the most requested changes from the community, as the weapon type had a ridiculous aim-assist compared to other weapons in PvP. Thankfully, Bungie decided to push this ahead into the current Hotfix instead of Season 19, as announced by them a few days ago.

The recent weekly reset also marks the last Nightfall in the Grandmaster pool, which is the Devil's Lair. As mentioned earlier, one of the most powerful Snipers, Silicon Neuroma, will be going away in Season 19. Hence, now will be the best time to farm for it.

Next week in Destiny (Image via Destiny 2)

With Linear Fusions undergoing massive nerfs, Silicon Neuroma might help players find a new meta. All patch notes regarding this Hotfix can be found here on Bungie's official website.

